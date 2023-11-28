Celeste, Untitled Goose Game among indies featured in new 70-item Among Us event

Among Us has enjoyed multiple crossovers over its five-year lifespan, but developer Innersloth continued to surprise its fans today, announcing a collaboration with six of the biggest indie games to drop its biggest cosmetic content update ever.

On Nov. 28, the official Among Us Twitter account announced the Indie Cosmicube, featuring 70 collectible items from Untitled Goose Game, Undertale, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Celeste, A Hat in Time, and game studio Behemoth, who brings Castle Crashers and Alien Hominid cosmetics. The Cosmicube is available for purchase with the newest game update, now live for all platforms.

The biggest content drop, all for free in-game currency. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Previously teased on Nov. 21, the Indie Cosmicube has 25 hats, 18 skins, 12 nameplates, nine visors, and six unique pets, bringing a total of 8,091,720 different cosmetic combinations from the Cosmicube alone. Players can explore the Skeld as the famous Groundskeeper while chasing your Goose pet, or truly give the crewmates a bad time by dressing as Sans or Flowey, living up to Undertale’s Genocide route as an impostor.

💫 THE INDIE COSMICUBE 💫​​

Our biggest Cosmicube is out w/ update v2023.11.28!​

​

Celebrate indie games with our latest collab featuring:​

🎩 A Hat in Time​

🐔 Behemoth​

🍓 Celeste​

🎵 Crypt of the NecroDancer​

💀 Undertale​

🪿 Untitled Goose Game​



YAY! https://t.co/QIX5GrsPxH pic.twitter.com/2Mc9p0KhZe — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 28, 2023

Players can obtain the Indie Cosmicube for 7000 Beans, the free Among Us currency earned by simply playing in online lobbies and completing a round. This is a huge upgrade compared to previous collaborations like Riot Games’ Arcane or Hololive, where their respective Cosmicubes were purchased with Stars, the premium currency that can only be obtained by spending real world money.

Once a player buys the Indie Cosmicube, they must activate it from their inventory to start earning Pods, the exclusive currency used for buying all cosmetic items from the Cosmicube. Pods do not transfer between Comsicubes, so be sure to check your inventory before loading into an online lobby to start earning Pods.

Just like past crossovers, The Indie Cosmicube will be available for three months before being taken down on Feb. 28, 2024. Any players who buy the Cosmicube will permanently have it in their inventory, and can reactivate it at any time to continue collecting all the cosmetics even after the event period is over.