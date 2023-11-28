Celeste, Untitled Goose Game among indies featured in new 70-item Among Us event

Yes, you can finally play as Sans.

A Red Crewmate jumping up in joy in the middle. Crewmates are dressed up in different cosmetics to represent different games. Starting from the top right and going clockwise, they are: A Hat in Time, Untitled Goose Game, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Celeste, various characters from the studio Behemoth, and Undertale.
Image via Innersloth

Among Us has enjoyed multiple crossovers over its five-year lifespan, but developer Innersloth continued to surprise its fans today, announcing a collaboration with six of the biggest indie games to drop its biggest cosmetic content update ever.

On Nov. 28, the official Among Us Twitter account announced the Indie Cosmicube, featuring 70 collectible items from Untitled Goose Game, Undertale, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Celeste, A Hat in Time, and game studio Behemoth, who brings Castle Crashers and Alien Hominid cosmetics. The Cosmicube is available for purchase with the newest game update, now live for all platforms.

The Among Us store, with the new Indie Cosmicube on the featured page, for the in-game price of 7,000 Beans.
The biggest content drop, all for free in-game currency. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Previously teased on Nov. 21, the Indie Cosmicube has 25 hats, 18 skins, 12 nameplates, nine visors, and six unique pets, bringing a total of 8,091,720 different cosmetic combinations from the Cosmicube alone. Players can explore the Skeld as the famous Groundskeeper while chasing your Goose pet, or truly give the crewmates a bad time by dressing as Sans or Flowey, living up to Undertale’s Genocide route as an impostor.

Players can obtain the Indie Cosmicube for 7000 Beans, the free Among Us currency earned by simply playing in online lobbies and completing a round. This is a huge upgrade compared to previous collaborations like Riot Games’ Arcane or Hololive, where their respective Cosmicubes were purchased with Stars, the premium currency that can only be obtained by spending real world money.

Once a player buys the Indie Cosmicube, they must activate it from their inventory to start earning Pods, the exclusive currency used for buying all cosmetic items from the Cosmicube. Pods do not transfer between Comsicubes, so be sure to check your inventory before loading into an online lobby to start earning Pods.

Just like past crossovers, The Indie Cosmicube will be available for three months before being taken down on Feb. 28, 2024. Any players who buy the Cosmicube will permanently have it in their inventory, and can reactivate it at any time to continue collecting all the cosmetics even after the event period is over.

