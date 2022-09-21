All hololive VTuber skins in Among Us

Among Us is about to get a virtual facelift with a new Cosmicube collaboration bringing in skins from VTubers under the hololive production agency.

This limited-time collab will feature 10 of the most popular VTubers coming to the game with unique crewmate designs and some extra cosmetics.

The VTuber designs are split up into two different parts: a hat and an outfit. The additional cosmetics are cute faces that can be added to a visor—to make all of your actions that much funnier when you are looking smug or bored, obviously.

Because there are so many VTubers included in this collab, the item list is fairly extensive. Here is a full list of the hololive production Cosmicube crossover items, which will be available in-game until Dec. 20.

All hololive production VTuber skins in Among Us

Ayunda Risu Outfit

Ayunda Risu Hat

Gawr Gura Outfit

Gawr Gura Hat

Houshou Marine Hat

Houshou Marine Outfit

Inugami Korone Outfit

Inugami Korone Hat

Moona Hoshinova Outfit

Moona Hosinova Hat

Nekomata Okayu Outfit

Nekomata Okayu Hat

Ookami Mio Outfit

Ookami Mio Hat

Shirakami Fubuki Outfit

Shirakami Fubuki Hat

Usada Pekora Hat

Usada Pekora Outfit

Watson Amelia Outfit

Watson Amelia Hat

No Thoughts Visor

Sweepy Visor

Smug Aura Visor

Ah. Visor

Hmph! Visor

Teehee! Visor

Bored Now Visor

Nudge-Nudge Visor

Marine’s Eyepatch Visor

Haha What Could Be Wrong? Visor

Just like with every Cosmicube release, there are free and premium variations. The hololive collab is a premium release and is available for 110 Stars, the premium currency purchased through the use of real-world money. No Bean usage here.