Vampire Survivors meets Among Us in crossover DLC coming Dec. 18

Vampire Survivors is getting a new DLC, this time bringing the Among Us crewmates to the party. Developers announced the news on Twitter (now X) alongside a cinematic trailer on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

The roguelike shoot ’em up that won the hearts of gamers everywhere and the social deduction game that kept their sanity during the pandemic have teamed up for a new project. Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting is an upcoming DLC set to release on Dec. 18, 2023, bringing in the treason from Among Us, as well as some new foes and a change of scenery.

Alongside the announcement is a colorful, chaotic cinematic trailer reminiscent of games and animations from decades past, which suits the nostalgic feel of the game itself. It shows survivors and crewmates teaming up and fighting enemies, leaving the planet right after to face the new threats that arrive. And the few seconds of gameplay sneak peek include some of the characters, enemies, and goodies coming with the DLC.

Those goodies include nine new characters, 15 new weapons, one new stage, and six new Among Us-themed music tracks.

Vampire Survivors is Italian designer Luca Galante’s debut game, which earned him accolades like a Game Awards nomination and two BAFTAs, as well as a deal for a television series adaptation. With the success on Steam, mobile, and consoles, he and the team at Poncle Games have kept a steady stream of updates and new content. And it works.

Emergency Meeting, coming to Xbox and Steam on Dec. 18, 2023 and Nintendo Switch and mobile at a later date, is the third DLC to be released for the game. The first, Legacy of the Moonspell, is heavily inspired by Japanese folklore and animation. And the second, Tides of Foscari, draws inspiration from fantasy stories and fairy tales.