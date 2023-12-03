All Among Us Indie Cosmicube cosmetics

Among Us’ latest collaboration brings together five different indie devs under one banner, celebrating the biggest cosmetic event in its five-year lifespan with the Indie Cosmicube.

Eager to learn all the items in the collab? we’ve got you covered. Here are all of the cosmetics featured in Among Us’ Indie Cosmicube.

What is the Indie Cosmicube in Among Us?

YAY! https://t.co/QIX5GrsPxH pic.twitter.com/2Mc9p0KhZe — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 28, 2023

The Indie Cosmicube features over 70 collectible hats, skins, and pets from A Hat in Time, Celeste, Crypt of the Necrodancer, Undertale, Untitled Goose Game, and game studio Behemoth, who brings Castle Crashers and Alien Hominid cosmetics.

The Indie Cosmicube is available for purchase on all platforms until Feb. 28, 2024, giving crewmates plenty of time to purchase the Cosmicube. Compared to previous collaboration events, the Indie Cosmicube only costs 7,000 Beans, allowing any players to get all 70 cosmetics without having to pay a single dollar.

Players who want to preview the cosmetics before buying the Cosmicube can view all cosmetics and pets in the shop before deciding if it’s worth the 7,000 Beans price tag. Once purchased, the Indie Cosmicube will permanently stay in the player’s inventory and not disappear once the collab leaves the shop. You must manually equip the Cosmicube after purchase to start earning Pods, the exclusive currency used to unlock all items in the Cosmicube.

All Indie Cosmicube cosmetics in Among Us

Alien Hominid

An Alien in Space? Screenshot by Dot Esports Comically cute. Screenshot by Dot Esports Zap zap zap! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alien Underbite Visor

Alien’s Antennae Hat

ZAP! Nameplate

Castle Crashers

Sadly, the armor don’t protect you at all. Screenshot by Dot Esports The hat will match your crewmate’s color! Screenshot by Dot Esports You can still be dapper in space. Screenshot by Dot Esports All these tears for your fallen crewmates. Screenshot by Dot Esports No impostors will stop Hatty’s work! Screenshot by Dot Esports No king is complete without his beard! Screenshot by Dot Esports I’m king of the castle! Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t forget your royal robes, sire. Screenshot by Dot Esports Party like the barbarians do. Screenshot by Dot Esports No, Rammy doesn’t attack for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crasher’s Armor Skin

Crasher’s Helmet Hat

Hatty Hattington’s Hat Hat

Hatty’s Delicious Tears Visor

Hatty’s Delightful Suit Skin

Kingley Dignity Visor

Kingley Krown Hat

Kingley Robes Skin

Let’s Have a Brawl Nameplate

Rammy Pet

Celeste

The darker side of the mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports Which Madeline wore it better? Screenshot by Dot Esports Gotta collect ’em all! Screenshot by Dot Esports This collectible won’t go away! Screenshot by Dot Esports No mountain to climb in space. Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports If only you could jump… Screenshot by Dot Esports Y.O.L.O.! Screenshot by Dot Esports A good climber always has their gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Looking good for a selife! Screenshot by Dot Esports Always gotta keep climbing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Badeline’s Hair Hat

Badeline’s Jacket skin

Catch Me Quick Nameplate

Flying Strawberry Pet

Madeline’s Gear Skin

Madeline’s Hair Hat

The Birb Hat

Theo’s Beard Visor

Theo’s Gear Skin

Theo’s Hair Hat

Upward and Onward Nameplate

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Groove with your little buddy! Screenshot by Dot Esports The bandana is quite iconic. Screenshot by Dot Esports Impostors don’t really need the dagger… Screenshot by Dot Esports Gotta move to the beat! Screenshot by Dot Esports Sing to the heavens! Screenshot by Dot Esports Some would kill for this hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hello, shopkeeper! Screenshot by Dot Esports Do crewmates even leave skulls? Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s always night in space. Screenshot by Dot Esports A truly amplified hairstyle. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sadly, the Winged Boots don’t work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bone Shaker Pet

Cadence’s Bandana Hat

Cadence’s Tabbard Skin

Dance Til You Drop (Dead) Nameplate

Frederick’s Goatee Visor

Frederick’s Hat Hat

Frederick’s Outfit Skin

I Sorta Knew ‘Em Hat

Light Up the Night Nameplate

Nocturna’s Ponytail Hat

Nocturna’s Wings Skin

A Hat in Time

Ready Player Two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Seal the Deal! Screenshot by Dot Esports Dance with peace and tranqulity. Screenshot by Dot Esports Her pride and joy. Screenshot by Dot Esports CAW CAW CAW! Screenshot by Dot Esports Little Red, is that you? Screenshot by Dot Esports I mustache you a question. Screenshot by Dot Esports Welcome to Mafia Town. Screenshot by Dot Esports Did you collect all the Time Pieces? Screenshot by Dot Esports A murder? On my Owl Express? Screenshot by Dot Esports Perfect to write a script in. Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t take the contract! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bow Kid’s Bow Hat

Bow Kid’s Dress Skin

The Conductor’s Cap Hat

The Conductor’s Uniform Skin

Kid’s Cape Skin

Kid’s Hat Hat

Mad Crow Pet

Mustache Girl’s Hood Hat

Mustache Girl’s Mustache Visor

Mustache Girl’s Robes Skin

No Time to Spare Nameplate

Your Contract Has Expired Nameplate

Undertale

Screenshot by Dot Esports I’ve got a bone to pick with you. Screenshot by Dot Esports For Justice! Screenshot by Dot Esports Meet your fellow crewmates’ standards. Screenshot by Dot Esports Wanna lie down together? Screenshot by Dot Esports The beginning of the adventure. Screenshot by Dot Esports En garde! Screenshot by Dot Esports On days like these… Screenshot by Dot Esports Face towards danger! Screenshot by Dot Esports Will it be good, or bad? Screenshot by Dot Esports Hey Friend! Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s kill or be killed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bird That Carries Crew Hat

Bonetrousle Hat

Casual Outfit of Justice Skin

CoolSkeleton95 Skin

Napstamate Pet

Once Upon a Time Nameplate

Ponytail of Justice Hat

Some Guy’s Hoodie Skin

Spear of Justice Hat

Your Best Friend Hat

Your Worst Nightmare Hat

You’re Going to Have a Time Nameplate

Untitled Goose Game

Are animals allowed in space? Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll never catch him. Screenshot by Dot Esports The village’s prized possession. Screenshot by Dot Esports HONK! Screenshot by Dot Esports The terror of town. Screenshot by Dot Esports Make him wear the sun hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports Steal the keys. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sniff out a Picnic. Screenshot by Dot Esports Are these the right glasses? Screenshot by Dot Esports No phonebooths to fear here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Perfect for the pond back home. Screenshot by Dot Esports