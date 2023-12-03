All Among Us Indie Cosmicube cosmetics

The Indie Cosmicube features over 70 collectible hats, skins, and pets from A Hat in Time, Celeste, Crypt of the Necrodancer, Undertale, Untitled Goose Game, and game studio Behemoth, who brings Castle Crashers and Alien Hominid cosmetics.
The Indie Cosmicube is available for purchase on all platforms until Feb. 28, 2024, giving crewmates plenty of time to purchase the Cosmicube. Compared to previous collaboration events, the Indie Cosmicube only costs 7,000 Beans, allowing any players to get all 70 cosmetics without having to pay a single dollar.
Players who want to preview the cosmetics before buying the Cosmicube can view all cosmetics and pets in the shop before deciding if it’s worth the 7,000 Beans price tag. Once purchased, the Indie Cosmicube will permanently stay in the player’s inventory and not disappear once the collab leaves the shop. You must manually equip the Cosmicube after purchase to start earning Pods, the exclusive currency used to unlock all items in the Cosmicube.
All Indie Cosmicube cosmetics in Among Us
Alien Hominid
Alien Underbite Visor
Alien’s Antennae Hat
ZAP! Nameplate
Castle Crashers
Crasher’s Armor Skin
Crasher’s Helmet Hat
Hatty Hattington’s Hat Hat
Hatty’s Delicious Tears Visor
Hatty’s Delightful Suit Skin
Kingley Dignity Visor
Kingley Krown Hat
Kingley Robes Skin
Let’s Have a Brawl Nameplate
Rammy Pet
Celeste
Badeline’s Hair Hat
Badeline’s Jacket skin
Catch Me Quick Nameplate
Flying Strawberry Pet
Madeline’s Gear Skin
Madeline’s Hair Hat
The Birb Hat
Theo’s Beard Visor
Theo’s Gear Skin
Theo’s Hair Hat
Upward and Onward Nameplate
Crypt of the NecroDancer
Bone Shaker Pet
Cadence’s Bandana Hat
Cadence’s Tabbard Skin
Dance Til You Drop (Dead) Nameplate
Frederick’s Goatee Visor
Frederick’s Hat Hat
Frederick’s Outfit Skin
I Sorta Knew ‘Em Hat
Light Up the Night Nameplate
Nocturna’s Ponytail Hat
Nocturna’s Wings Skin
A Hat in Time
Bow Kid’s Bow Hat
Bow Kid’s Dress Skin
The Conductor’s Cap Hat
The Conductor’s Uniform Skin
Kid’s Cape Skin
Kid’s Hat Hat
Mad Crow Pet
Mustache Girl’s Hood Hat
Mustache Girl’s Mustache Visor
Mustache Girl’s Robes Skin
No Time to Spare Nameplate
Your Contract Has Expired Nameplate
Undertale
Bird That Carries Crew Hat
Bonetrousle Hat
Casual Outfit of Justice Skin
CoolSkeleton95 Skin
Napstamate Pet
Once Upon a Time Nameplate
Ponytail of Justice Hat
Some Guy’s Hoodie Skin
Spear of Justice Hat
Your Best Friend Hat
Your Worst Nightmare Hat
You’re Going to Have a Time Nameplate
Untitled Goose Game
The Gardener’s Cap Hat
The Gardener’s Gear Skin
The Gardener’s Nose Visor
Golden Bell Hat
A Goose Beak Visor
A Goose Pet
HONK Nameplate
Peace Was Never An Option Nameplate
Untitled Goose Floaty Hat
The Wimp’s Glasses Visor
The Wimp’s Wardrobe Skin
Author
Justin-Ivan Labilles
Freelance Writer for Dot Esports covering Apex Legends, League of Legends, and VALORANT. Justin has played video games throughout all of his life, starting his esports writing career in 2022 at The Game Haus. When he's not spectating matches, he can easily be found grinding the ranked ladder.