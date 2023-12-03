All Among Us Indie Cosmicube cosmetics

Choose from your favorite Indie Games

A Red Crewmate jumping up in joy in the middle. Crewmates are dressed up in different cosmetics to represent different games. Starting from the top right and going clockwise, they are: A Hat in Time, Untitled Goose Game, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Celeste, various characters from the studio Behemoth, and Undertale.
Among Us’ latest collaboration brings together five different indie devs under one banner, celebrating the biggest cosmetic event in its five-year lifespan with the Indie Cosmicube.

Eager to learn all the items in the collab? we’ve got you covered. Here are all of the cosmetics featured in Among Us’ Indie Cosmicube.

What is the Indie Cosmicube in Among Us?

The Indie Cosmicube features over 70 collectible hats, skins, and pets from A Hat in Time, Celeste, Crypt of the Necrodancer, Undertale, Untitled Goose Game, and game studio Behemoth, who brings Castle Crashers and Alien Hominid cosmetics.

The Indie Cosmicube is available for purchase on all platforms until Feb. 28, 2024, giving crewmates plenty of time to purchase the Cosmicube. Compared to previous collaboration events, the Indie Cosmicube only costs 7,000 Beans, allowing any players to get all 70 cosmetics without having to pay a single dollar.

Players who want to preview the cosmetics before buying the Cosmicube can view all cosmetics and pets in the shop before deciding if it’s worth the 7,000 Beans price tag. Once purchased, the Indie Cosmicube will permanently stay in the player’s inventory and not disappear once the collab leaves the shop. You must manually equip the Cosmicube after purchase to start earning Pods, the exclusive currency used to unlock all items in the Cosmicube.

All Indie Cosmicube cosmetics in Among Us

Alien Hominid

  • Alien Underbite Visor
  • Alien’s Antennae Hat
  • ZAP! Nameplate

Castle Crashers

  • Crasher’s Armor Skin
  • Crasher’s Helmet Hat
  • Hatty Hattington’s Hat Hat
  • Hatty’s Delicious Tears Visor
  • Hatty’s Delightful Suit Skin
  • Kingley Dignity Visor
  • Kingley Krown Hat
  • Kingley Robes Skin
  • Let’s Have a Brawl Nameplate
  • Rammy Pet

Celeste

  • Badeline’s Hair Hat
  • Badeline’s Jacket skin
  • Catch Me Quick Nameplate
  • Flying Strawberry Pet
  • Madeline’s Gear Skin
  • Madeline’s Hair Hat
  • The Birb Hat
  • Theo’s Beard Visor
  • Theo’s Gear Skin
  • Theo’s Hair Hat
  • Upward and Onward Nameplate

Crypt of the NecroDancer

  • Bone Shaker Pet
  • Cadence’s Bandana Hat
  • Cadence’s Tabbard Skin
  • Dance Til You Drop (Dead) Nameplate
  • Frederick’s Goatee Visor
  • Frederick’s Hat Hat
  • Frederick’s Outfit Skin
  • I Sorta Knew ‘Em Hat
  • Light Up the Night Nameplate
  • Nocturna’s Ponytail Hat
  • Nocturna’s Wings Skin

A Hat in Time

  • Bow Kid’s Bow Hat
  • Bow Kid’s Dress Skin
  • The Conductor’s Cap Hat
  • The Conductor’s Uniform Skin
  • Kid’s Cape Skin
  • Kid’s Hat Hat
  • Mad Crow Pet
  • Mustache Girl’s Hood Hat
  • Mustache Girl’s Mustache Visor
  • Mustache Girl’s Robes Skin
  • No Time to Spare Nameplate
  • Your Contract Has Expired Nameplate

Undertale

  • Bird That Carries Crew Hat
  • Bonetrousle Hat
  • Casual Outfit of Justice Skin
  • CoolSkeleton95 Skin
  • Napstamate Pet
  • Once Upon a Time Nameplate
  • Ponytail of Justice Hat
  • Some Guy’s Hoodie Skin
  • Spear of Justice Hat
  • Your Best Friend Hat
  • Your Worst Nightmare Hat
  • You’re Going to Have a Time Nameplate

Untitled Goose Game

  • The Gardener’s Cap Hat
  • The Gardener’s Gear Skin
  • The Gardener’s Nose Visor
  • Golden Bell Hat
  • A Goose Beak Visor
  • A Goose Pet
  • HONK Nameplate
  • Peace Was Never An Option Nameplate
  • Untitled Goose Floaty Hat
  • The Wimp’s Glasses Visor
  • The Wimp’s Wardrobe Skin

