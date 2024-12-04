Forgot password
The logo for Among Us, showing a red character in the middle surrounded by other color possibilities.
Image via Innersloth
Among Us

All Among Us character colors

There's a spacesuit for everyone.
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
Published: Dec 4, 2024 01:52 pm

Character customization is a massive part of any game, and Among Us is no different. It helps with identifying a killer, communicating that information to your fellow players, and with expressing one’s self.

In Among Us, you start by picking your character, or what’s really just a color. Every character shares the same model, but each sport a different hue. You can further customize your character with accessories, like unlockable hats and skins, but you always have to start with a base color. Nearly seven years after the game’s initial release, there are a total of 18 different options for players to pick from—10 more than what the game originally launched with. But before you go about calling dibs on your favorite, you’ll want to know all of the choices you have at your disposal.

Table of contents

Among Us character guide

ColorName
The Banana color from Among Us, a light yellow creature with a grey visor and yellow backpackBanana
The Black color from Among Us, a creature with a grey visor and backpackBlack
The blue Among Us character, featuring a two-legged creature with a visor and a backpackBlue
The brown Among Us character, featuring a two-legged creature with a visor and a backpackBrown
The cyan color from Among Us, showing readers a two-legged creature with a grey visor and a backpackCyan
The coral color from Among Us, a creature with a grey visor and backpackCoral
The grey color from Among Us, a light creature with a grey visor and backpackGray
The Green color from Among Us, showing readers a two-legged creature with a grey visor and a green backpackGreen
The Lime color from Among Us, showing readers a two-legged creature with a grey visor and a lime green backpackLime
The Maroon color from Among Us, a light red creature with a grey visor and backpackMaroon
The orange color from Among Us, a creature with a grey visor and backpackOrange
The pink character from Among Us, a two-legged creature with a visor and backpack.Pink
The Purple color from Among Us, showing readers a two-legged creature with a grey visor and a purple backpackPurple
The Red color from Among Us, a creature with a grey visor and backpackRed
A light pink two-legged creature with a visor and backpack from Among USRose
The Tan color from Among Us, a light brown creature with a grey visor and backpackTan
The yellow color from Among Us, showing readers a two-legged creature with a grey visor and a backpackYellow
The white color from Among Us, showing readers a two-legged creature with a grey visor and a backpackWhite

How to change your appearance in Among Us

Once you decide on a color, you can further customize your character by heading into your inventory from the home screen. The game will automatically take you to the color-selection screen, but if you somehow navigate off of it, simply click on the rainbow logo at the top. From there, you can select any of the available 18 colors to choose from.

You’ll also be able to change your avatar’s accessories and clothing by clicking on the other icons at the top of the screen.

Among Us original colors

Although there are now a whopping 18 choices to pick from in Among Us, it wasn’t always that way. Since the game’s release, several additional colors were added to the game, including Gray, Rose, and Maroon. In 2021, developer Innersloth gave fans the choice between Coral and Olive through a community vote, and fans picked Coral.

The original 10 colors in Among Us are as follows:

  • Black
  • Blue
  • Brown
  • Green
  • Orange
  • Pink
  • Purple
  • Red
  • White
  • Yellow

It’s possible more colors will be added in the future, and we’d love to see more variations like lilac, salmon, and teal. Fans have already begun theorizing about what colors could be added next, so we can safely say the community would welcome any new additions with open arms.

This article will be updated if more colors are added to Among Us.

