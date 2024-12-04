All Among Us character colors

Character customization is a massive part of any game, and Among Us is no different. It helps with identifying a killer, communicating that information to your fellow players, and with expressing one’s self.

In Among Us, you start by picking your character, or what’s really just a color. Every character shares the same model, but each sport a different hue. You can further customize your character with accessories, like unlockable hats and skins, but you always have to start with a base color. Nearly seven years after the game’s initial release, there are a total of 18 different options for players to pick from—10 more than what the game originally launched with. But before you go about calling dibs on your favorite, you’ll want to know all of the choices you have at your disposal.

Among Us character guide

Color Name Banana Black Blue Brown Cyan Coral Gray Green Lime Maroon Orange Pink Purple Red Rose Tan Yellow White

How to change your appearance in Among Us

Once you decide on a color, you can further customize your character by heading into your inventory from the home screen. The game will automatically take you to the color-selection screen, but if you somehow navigate off of it, simply click on the rainbow logo at the top. From there, you can select any of the available 18 colors to choose from.

You’ll also be able to change your avatar’s accessories and clothing by clicking on the other icons at the top of the screen.

Among Us original colors

Although there are now a whopping 18 choices to pick from in Among Us, it wasn’t always that way. Since the game’s release, several additional colors were added to the game, including Gray, Rose, and Maroon. In 2021, developer Innersloth gave fans the choice between Coral and Olive through a community vote, and fans picked Coral.

The original 10 colors in Among Us are as follows:

Black

Blue

Brown

Green

Orange

Pink

Purple

Red

White

Yellow

It’s possible more colors will be added in the future, and we’d love to see more variations like lilac, salmon, and teal. Fans have already begun theorizing about what colors could be added next, so we can safely say the community would welcome any new additions with open arms.

This article will be updated if more colors are added to Among Us.

