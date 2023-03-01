Among Us celebrates Lightfall with massive Destiny 2 collaboration

Among Us is joining the celebration of Destiny 2: Lightfall with a big collaboration with Bungie.

The Among Us Twitter account posted a collaboration with Bungie which introduces Guardian costumes for your crewmates as well as the cube that follows you around in-game.

These will be available to purchase on the Among Us store until May 30, 2023. So if you want one, you better get one before it phases out. The new costumes were unveiled alongside the patch notes hitting live servers at the same time.

🚀 AMONG US X BUNGIE 🚀



Our collab with @Bungie is out now featuring the Guardian Cosmicube!



Hop in the game to find…



💠 Guardians

📣 Forces of Darkness

🐴️ Starhorse

🛠️ and so much more



All part of update v2023.2.28, which includes minor reworks and fixes! pic.twitter.com/VXzFICPukc — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) February 28, 2023

Among Us is no stranger to collabs. They’ve collaborated with different companies like hololive, Riot Games, Epic Games, and now Bungie. Their latest crossovers have garnered more attention and allowed others to check out the game if you somehow haven’t played the game that connected people during the pandemic.

Developed by InnerSloth Games, Among Us was released back in 2018. It didn’t pick up much steam until the pandemic when a lot of streamers started playing it.

Since it can easily run on almost all devices, it became a go-to for people who want to connect with loved ones while playing games. Not to mention the gameplay loop is pretty simple for players to understand quickly.

Alongside Fall Guys and Fortnite, Among Us is a consistent collaborator with other studios which can bring a flair to their franchise. So, if there’s a popular game they haven’t collaborated on yet, it’s highly likely that they’re going to in the near future.