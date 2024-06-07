Among Us devs tease animated series, launch indie support project Outersloth

The long-awaited first look at the Among Us animated series finally got its reveal at Summer Game Fest today, though we didn’t get to hear any of the all-star voice cast.

The preview showed various Among Us crewmates performing routine tasks around the ship while an evil entity lurks around in the background. The series, which is supposedly coming to CBS, does not have an official release date.

Not your typical task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

None of the cast provided their voices to the teaser trailer, but the series features some big names across TV, film, and voice work, including Elijah Wood, Phil Lamarr, Dan Stevens, Ashley Johnson, Randall Park, and Patton Oswalt. The series is being led by Owen Dennis, creator of the show Infinity Train and writer of over 30 episodes of the critically acclaimed Regular Show.

There’s been no shortage of successful shows based on video game adaptations in recent years, including Castlevania, Fallout, The Last of Us, and Arcane. And like those shows, the Among Us series will be reliant on a number of significant actors to help build excitement.

Layered in the animated series reveal was a popular announcement of a new charity project funded by the Among Us devs: Outersloth, which provides resources to indie developers working on new games. Innersloth has frequently collaborated with other indie titles in various in-game special events.

Among Us obtained breakout success when the game exploded in popularity on Twitch during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite releasing a year prior.

