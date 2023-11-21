Among Us just teased upcoming outfits referencing other indie games

Imagine how cool it would be to take down crew as Octodad.

Among Us might be a mystery game that gives you a valid excuse to yell at your friends, but real fans know it’s a fashion show where the crime scene is your runway.

On Nov. 21, the official Among Us Twitter account shared a cryptic message, implying we’ll be seeing other indie game characters appear in the game as unlockable costumes. None of them are confirmed as of now, but the image posted today features silhouettes of costumes that are to come, and players are already speculating.

wow indie games are so cool. it'd be even cooler if they did stuff together one day. haha. imagine. ha. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yLXZu7Ti4v — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 21, 2023

On the upper right in purple, it looks like we might see a costume referencing the 3D platformer A Hat in Time. One user also speculated that they can see Celeste in there as well, which is sure to make 2D platforming fans ecstatic. Innersloth is keeping us on our toes as the devs respond to each theory and request with noncommittal answers, revealing absolutely nothing.

Among Us has a long history of diving headfirst into bizarre crossovers. From Scary Movie’s Scream to Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc, beans have been able to dress up in a number of wacky collaborations and stab each other in style since the game’s release in 2018. So if we’ve learned anything, nothing is off the table for these upcoming costumes.

Personally, I would be over the moon if they had a costume referencing the Wario Land 4-inspired platformer Pizza Tower. But much like the rest of the Among Us player base, I’m left sitting on my hands, eagerly awaiting the lineup to get officially announced.