Among Us animated show in the works with big names creating it

We didn't see this coming, but we're already hyped.

Innersloth’s gaming hit Among Us is getting a TV adaptation in partnership with CBS Studios, according to an announcement on June 27.

The Among Us TV show, as first reported by Variety, will be an animated series with some big names responsible for creating it. Owen Dennis, the creator of Cartoon Network’s Infinity Train, will be the creator and executive producer of the project, while Titmouse, the studio behind Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks, will be the animation studio.

The Among Us animated series will be based on the very same premise of the game, according to the official logline reported by Variety.

“Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone,” the logline reads. “Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

The Among Us show will also be overseen by three people from Innersloth, Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser. They’ll serve as executive producers alongside Dennis, and four people from Titmouse—Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina. The game became famous during the COVID-19 pandemic because of a handful of streamers, but no streamer is currently attached to the TV adaptation, according to Variety.

If you have never played Among Us and, not even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and all of this sounds confusing, the game is relatively simple. Among Us puts you and the other players on a spaceship as either Crewmates or Impostors.

The Crewmates have to complete tasks to keep the ship running and the Impostors must sabotage the ship and kill as many Crewmates as they can without getting caught. Innersloth added more features over time, but these are the core mechanics.

For now, there’s no release date for the Among Us TV show, meaning you have plenty of time still to catch up and play the game until the animation series is out.

