How to unlock all skins, hats, and pets in Among Us

Among Us lets players customize the look of their characters through the use of various cosmetics, including skins, hats, and pets.

These cosmetics are available as a mixture of free items included in the base game, purchasable add-ons, or event exclusives that unlock at various times of the year, such as specific holidays.

The availability of these items also varies between which version of the game you’re playing. On the mobile version of the game, several hats are free and automatically owned by the player. Meanwhile, all hats and skins are free on the PC version of the game, while pets must be purchased across both platforms.

You’ll also want to be careful about using specific hats and pets because depending on how much space they take up alongside your crewmate’s character model, it might be easier to spot you trying to get away as the imposter. But if you’re just playing for fun, here’s how you can unlock each of the cosmetics in Among Us, using both platform’s pricing.

Hats

Hat Price Astronaut Free Backwards Cap Hat Free Brain Slug $0.99 and Free on PC Bush Hat $0.99 and Free on PC Captain Hat $1.99 and Free on PC Double Top Hat $0.99 and Free on PC Flowerpot Hat $0.99 and Free on PC Goggles $0.99 and Free on PC Hard Hat $1.99 and Free on PC Military Hat $1.99 and Free on PC Paper Hat $0.99 and Free on PC Party Hat Free Police Hat $1.99 and Free on PC Stethoscope $1.99 and Free on PC Top Hat Free Towel Wizard $0.99 and Free on PC Ushanka $0.99 and Free on PC Viking $0.99 and Free on PC Wall Cap $1.99 and Free on PC Snowman (Holidays) Unlock at Christmas Reindeer (Holidays) Unlock at Christmas Garland Hat (Holidays) Unlock at Christmas Christmas Hat (Holidays) Unlock at Christmas Christmas Tree Hat (Holidays) Unlock at Christmas Present (Holidays) Unlock at Christmas Candy Cane Hat (Holidays) Unlock at Christmas Elf Hat (Holidays) Unlock at Christmas 2019 Yellow Party Hat (Holidays) Free White Hat $1.99 and Free on PC Crown Free Eyebrows Free Angel Halo Free Green Elf Cap Free Flat Cap Free Plunger Free Snorkel and Goggles Free Stickmin Figure (Pointing forwards) Free Straw Hat Free Ten Gallon Sheriff Hat Free Eyeball Lamp Free Toilet Paper Hat Free Toppat Clan Hat (With leader’s chain around it) Free Black Fedora Hat Free Ski Goggles Hat Free Landing Headset $1.99 USD MIRA Hazmat Mask $1.99 USD Medical Mask Free MIRA Security Cap $1.99 USD Safari Hat Free Banana Hat Free Beanie Hat Free Bear Ears Hat Free Cheese Hat Free Cherry Free Egg Hat Free Green Fedora Hat Free Flamingo Hat Free Flower Pin Free Knight Helmet Free Plant Hat Free Cat Head Hat (Halloween) Unlock at Halloween Bat Ears Hat (Halloween) Unlock at Halloween Devil Horns Hat (Halloween) Unlock at Halloween Mohawk (Halloween) Unlock at Halloween Pumpkin Hat (Halloween) Unlock at Halloween Paper Bag Hat (Halloween) Unlock at Halloween Witch Hat (Halloween) Unlock at Halloween Wolf Ears Hat (Halloween) Unlock at Halloween Pirate Hat (Halloween) Unlock at Halloween Plague Doctor Mask (Halloween) Unlock at Hallowee Machete Hat (Halloween) Unlock at Halloween Hockey Mask (Halloween) Unlock at Halloween Miner Cap Bundle Winter Hat Bundle Hat Bundle Antenna Free Balloon Free Bird Nest Free Black Belt Free Caution Sign Free Chef Hat Free Hat Free Do-rag Free Dum Sticker Free Fez Free General’s Hat Free Pompadour Free Hat Free Military Helmet Free Mini Crewmate Free Ninja Mask Free Ram Horns Free Snowman Free

There’s also a special “1M Downloads Hat Bundle” that’s available for $2.99, which features a crown and more to celebrate the game reaching one million downloads. A “MIRA HQ Skin Bundle” is available too, featuring three hats and three skins for $1.99.

Skins

Bundle Price Astronaut $1.99 and Free on PC Captain $1.99 and Free on PC Mechanic $1.99 and Free on PC Military $1.99 and Free on PC Police $1.99 and Free on PC Scientist $1.99 and Free on PC Black Suit $1.99 and Free on PC White Suit $1.99 and Free on PC Wall Guard Suit $1.99 and Free on PC MIRA Hazmat $1.99 MIRA Security Guard $1.99 Tarmac $1.99 Miner $1.99 Winter $1.99 Archae $1.99

