How to unlock all skins, hats, and pets in Among Us

Among Us lets players customize the look of their characters through the use of various cosmetics, including skins, hats, and pets.
These cosmetics are available as a mixture of free items included in the base game, purchasable add-ons, or event exclusives that unlock at various times of the year, such as specific holidays.
The availability of these items also varies between which version of the game you’re playing. On the mobile version of the game, several hats are free and automatically owned by the player. Meanwhile, all hats and skins are free on the PC version of the game, while pets must be purchased across both platforms.
You’ll also want to be careful about using specific hats and pets because depending on how much space they take up alongside your crewmate’s character model, it might be easier to spot you trying to get away as the imposter. But if you’re just playing for fun, here’s how you can unlock each of the cosmetics in Among Us, using both platform’s pricing.
Hats
|Hat
|Price
|Astronaut
|Free
|Backwards Cap Hat
|Free
|Brain Slug
|$0.99 and Free on PC
|Bush Hat
|$0.99 and Free on PC
|Captain Hat
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Double Top Hat
|$0.99 and Free on PC
|Flowerpot Hat
|$0.99 and Free on PC
|Goggles
|$0.99 and Free on PC
|Hard Hat
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Military Hat
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Paper Hat
|$0.99 and Free on PC
|Party Hat
|Free
|Police Hat
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Stethoscope
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Top Hat
|Free
|Towel Wizard
|$0.99 and Free on PC
|Ushanka
|$0.99 and Free on PC
|Viking
|$0.99 and Free on PC
|Wall Cap
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Snowman (Holidays)
|Unlock at Christmas
|Reindeer (Holidays)
|Unlock at Christmas
|Garland Hat (Holidays)
|Unlock at Christmas
|Christmas Hat (Holidays)
|Unlock at Christmas
|Christmas Tree Hat (Holidays)
|Unlock at Christmas
|Present (Holidays)
|Unlock at Christmas
|Candy Cane Hat (Holidays)
|Unlock at Christmas
|Elf Hat (Holidays)
|Unlock at Christmas
|2019 Yellow Party Hat (Holidays)
|Free
|White Hat
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Crown
|Free
|Eyebrows
|Free
|Angel Halo
|Free
|Green Elf Cap
|Free
|Flat Cap
|Free
|Plunger
|Free
|Snorkel and Goggles
|Free
|Stickmin Figure (Pointing forwards)
|Free
|Straw Hat
|Free
|Ten Gallon Sheriff Hat
|Free
|Eyeball Lamp
|Free
|Toilet Paper Hat
|Free
|Toppat Clan Hat (With leader’s chain around it)
|Free
|Black Fedora Hat
|Free
|Ski Goggles Hat
|Free
|Landing Headset
|$1.99 USD
|MIRA Hazmat Mask
|$1.99 USD
|Medical Mask
|Free
|MIRA Security Cap
|$1.99 USD
|Safari Hat
|Free
|Banana Hat
|Free
|Beanie Hat
|Free
|Bear Ears Hat
|Free
|Cheese Hat
|Free
|Cherry
|Free
|Egg Hat
|Free
|Green Fedora Hat
|Free
|Flamingo Hat
|Free
|Flower Pin
|Free
|Knight Helmet
|Free
|Plant Hat
|Free
|Cat Head Hat (Halloween)
|Unlock at Halloween
|Bat Ears Hat (Halloween)
|Unlock at Halloween
|Devil Horns Hat (Halloween)
|Unlock at Halloween
|Mohawk (Halloween)
|Unlock at Halloween
|Pumpkin Hat (Halloween)
|Unlock at Halloween
|Paper Bag Hat (Halloween)
|Unlock at Halloween
|Witch Hat (Halloween)
|Unlock at Halloween
|Wolf Ears Hat (Halloween)
|Unlock at Halloween
|Pirate Hat (Halloween)
|Unlock at Halloween
|Plague Doctor Mask (Halloween)
|Unlock at Hallowee
|Machete Hat (Halloween)
|Unlock at Halloween
|Hockey Mask (Halloween)
|Unlock at Halloween
|Miner Cap
|Bundle
|Winter Hat
|Bundle
|Hat
|Bundle
|Antenna
|Free
|Balloon
|Free
|Bird Nest
|Free
|Black Belt
|Free
|Caution Sign
|Free
|Chef Hat
|Free
|Hat
|Free
|Do-rag
|Free
|Dum Sticker
|Free
|Fez
|Free
|General’s Hat
|Free
|Pompadour
|Free
|Hat
|Free
|Military Helmet
|Free
|Mini Crewmate
|Free
|Ninja Mask
|Free
|Ram Horns
|Free
|Snowman
|Free
There’s also a special “1M Downloads Hat Bundle” that’s available for $2.99, which features a crown and more to celebrate the game reaching one million downloads. A “MIRA HQ Skin Bundle” is available too, featuring three hats and three skins for $1.99.
Skins
|Bundle
|Price
|Astronaut
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Captain
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Mechanic
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Military
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Police
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Scientist
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Black Suit
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|White Suit
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|Wall Guard Suit
|$1.99 and Free on PC
|MIRA Hazmat
|$1.99
|MIRA Security Guard
|$1.99
|Tarmac
|$1.99
|Miner
|$1.99
|Winter
|$1.99
|Archae
|$1.99
Pets
|Bundle
|Pets Included
|Price
|Bedcrab Pet Bundle
|Squiq and Bedcrab
|$2.99
|Brainslug Pet Bundle
|Brainslug and UFO
|$2.99
|Hamster Pet Bundle
|Dog and Hamster
|$2.99
|Mini Crewmate Bundle
|Mini Crewmate and Robot
|$2.99
|Stickmin Pet Bundle
|Henry and Ellie
|$2.99