All award winners for the Game Awards 2022 by category

God of War Ragnarök and Elden Ring are set to duke it out for the title of the very best video game of 2022 today at the ninth annual Game Awards, while Stray, Horizon Forbidden West, Modern Warfare 2, and dozens more are looking to scribe their names into the gaming history books.

The awards show, hosted this year at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A., will begin at 6.30 pm CT and hand out 26 game and six esports and creator gongs.

God of War Ragnarök leads the way with a whopping 11 nominations.

Heavyweight FromSoftware offering Elden Ring is in the mix for eight awards, while Aloy-led Horizon Forbidden West and BlueTwelve’s rollicking cat adventure game Stray will duke it out across seven categories.

Dot Esports has you covered with all the 2022 Game Awards nominees and winners, and you can follow along on Twitch, YouTube (below), Facebook Live, and more.

Video Games and Media

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft)

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games)

Immortality (Sam Barlow)

Stray (BlueTwelve)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games)

Immortality (Sam Barlow)

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games)

Scorn (Ebb Software)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio)

Best Score and Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)

Metal: Hellsinger (Two Feathers)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft)

Best Audio Design

Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Aloy (Horizon Forbidden West)

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel (Immortality)

Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarök)

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia de Rune (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Sunny Suljic as Atreus (God of War Ragnarök)

Best for Impact

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive)

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age)

Endling: Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios)

Hindsight (Joel McDonald)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Best Independent Game

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster)

Neon White (Angel Matrix)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio)

Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile (Respawn Entertainment)

Diablo Immortal (NetEase)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Marvel Snap (Second Dinner)

Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best VR/AR Game

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Among Us VR (Innersloth)

Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)

Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox, Lucasfilm Games)

The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games)

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3 (PlatinumGames)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward)

Neon White (Angel Matrix)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games)

Best Action/Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games)

Stray (BlueTwelve)

Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)

Best Role Playing Game

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

Live a Live (Square Enix)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak)

Triangle Strategy (Artdink)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft)

Best Fighting Game

DNF Duel (Arc System Works, Eighting, Neople)

MultiVersus (Player First Games)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect2)

The King of Fighters XV (SNK)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 22 (Codemasters)

FIFA 23 (EA)

NBA 2K23 (2K Sports)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

OlliOlli World (Roll7)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft)

Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly)

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios)

Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio)

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward)

MultiVersus (Player First Games)

Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games)

Best Debut Indie Game

Neon White (Angel Matrix)

Norco (Geography of Robots)

Stray (BlueTwelve)

Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)

Vampire Survivors (Luca Galante)

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Starfield (Bethesda)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Best Adaptation

Arcane (Fortiche, Riot, Netflix), based on League of Legends by Riot Games

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger, CD Projekt Red, Netflix), based on Cyperpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red

The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR, Netflix), based on Cuphead by Studio MDHR

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group, Sony) based on Sonic the Hedgehog by Sega

Uncharted (PlayStation Productions, Sony) based on Uncharted by Sony

Players’ Voice

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)

Sonic Frontiers (Sonic Team)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio)

Esports and Creators Awards

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

Los Angeles Thieves

LOUD

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström

Go “Score” Dong-bin

Best Esports Event

Evo 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

2022 League Mid-Season Invitational

2022 VALORANT Champions

Content Creator of the Year