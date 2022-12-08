All award winners for the Game Awards 2022 by category

God of War Ragnarök and Elden Ring are set to duke it out for the title of the very best video game of 2022 today at the ninth annual Game Awards, while Stray, Horizon Forbidden West, Modern Warfare 2, and dozens more are looking to scribe their names into the gaming history books.
The awards show, hosted this year at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A., will begin at 6.30 pm CT and hand out 26 game and six esports and creator gongs.
God of War Ragnarök leads the way with a whopping 11 nominations.
Heavyweight FromSoftware offering Elden Ring is in the mix for eight awards, while Aloy-led Horizon Forbidden West and BlueTwelve’s rollicking cat adventure game Stray will duke it out across seven categories.
Dot Esports has you covered with all the 2022 Game Awards nominees and winners, and you can follow along on Twitch, YouTube (below), Facebook Live, and more.
Video Games and Media
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft)
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games)
- Immortality (Sam Barlow)
- Stray (BlueTwelve)
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games)
- Immortality (Sam Barlow)
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games)
- Scorn (Ebb Software)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio)
Best Score and Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)
- Metal: Hellsinger (Two Feathers)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft)
Best Audio Design
- Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games)
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch as Aloy (Horizon Forbidden West)
- Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel (Immortality)
- Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarök)
- Charlotte McBurney as Amicia de Rune (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus (God of War Ragnarök)
Best for Impact
- A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive)
- As Dusk Falls (Interior Night)
- Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age)
- Endling: Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios)
- Hindsight (Joel McDonald)
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
Best Independent Game
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio)
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile (Respawn Entertainment)
- Diablo Immortal (NetEase)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Marvel Snap (Second Dinner)
- Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio)
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best VR/AR Game
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Among Us VR (Innersloth)
- Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
- Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls (Interior Night)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)
- Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox, Lucasfilm Games)
- The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog)
- The Quarry (Supermassive Games)
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3 (PlatinumGames)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games)
Best Action/Adventure Game
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games)
- Stray (BlueTwelve)
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)
Best Role Playing Game
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware)
- Live a Live (Square Enix)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak)
- Triangle Strategy (Artdink)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft)
Best Fighting Game
- DNF Duel (Arc System Works, Eighting, Neople)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect2)
- The King of Fighters XV (SNK)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
Best Family Game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 22 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 23 (EA)
- NBA 2K23 (2K Sports)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
- OlliOlli World (Roll7)
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft)
- Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly)
- Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios)
- Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio)
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games)
Best Debut Indie Game
- Neon White (Angel Matrix)
- Norco (Geography of Robots)
- Stray (BlueTwelve)
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)
- Vampire Survivors (Luca Galante)
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Starfield (Bethesda)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Best Adaptation
- Arcane (Fortiche, Riot, Netflix), based on League of Legends by Riot Games
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger, CD Projekt Red, Netflix), based on Cyperpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red
- The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR, Netflix), based on Cuphead by Studio MDHR
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group, Sony) based on Sonic the Hedgehog by Sega
- Uncharted (PlayStation Productions, Sony) based on Uncharted by Sony
Players’ Voice
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)
- Sonic Frontiers (Sonic Team)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio)
Esports and Creators Awards
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Rocket League (Psyonix)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker
Best Esports Team
- DarkZero Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Gen.G
- Los Angeles Thieves
- LOUD
Best Esports Coach
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström
- Go “Score” Dong-bin
Best Esports Event
- Evo 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- 2022 League Mid-Season Invitational
- 2022 VALORANT Champions
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig Ahgren
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella