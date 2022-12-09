Ludwig took home the Game Award for Content Creator of the Year tonight after leaving an indelible mark on 2022 with his combination of streams, events, and videos on YouTube.

The star YouTuber was one of five nominees that included Karl Jacobs, Nibellion, Nobru, and his partner QTCinderella. The award is intended to celebrate a streamer or content creator who “made an important and positive impact on the community.”

After leaving Twitch in favor of a lucrative contract to stream exclusively on YouTube late last year, the 27-year-old has continued to reshape the way people think about streaming content, and in 2022, he’s had a number of projects stand out.

Along with doing a marathon charity stream during DreamHack Atlanta that included him being sealed in a glass box for a weekend, he has organized numerous events, with perhaps his biggest coming up this weekend.

On Sunday, his Mogul Chessboxing Championship will take place at the Galen Center featuring various content creators and chess players.

This has been a big year for Ludwig. Along with winning tonight’s award, he was named the Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards and won Best Variety Streamer at the 12th Streamy Awards.

He was also nominated for Streamer of the Year at the Streamys this year.

The final nominees for Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards were found through a nomination process that includes an international jury of more than 100 media and influencer outlets. Each outlet is allowed to list its top five choices for categories, and the prospective nominees that are selected the most become finalists.

Winners are selected by a combination of a jury vote and a fan vote. The jury accounts for 90 percent of the decision-making, and fans can influence 10 percent of the vote.