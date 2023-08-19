I can’t believe I waited this long to play Vampire Survivors

When Vampire Survivors began to pick up steam last year following its 2021 release, I had my doubts. Its pixel graphics, minimal controls, and lack of any cohesive storyline made me second-guess purchasing it; I simply didn’t understand the hype. But when the game came to the Nintendo Switch on Aug. 17, I decided to give it a go. I’ve always been a fan of the roguelike genre and the Switch is one of my preferred platforms, so I figured I’d give it a shot.

The verdict? I might’ve just found my new addiction.

Developer Poncle ushered in a new era for the cult classic with the launch of the game on the Switch, as well as its newest feature: couch co-op. If you’re like me and have had reservations about playing Vampire Survivors, there’s never been a better time to sink your teeth in.

Anyone who’s played Vampire Survivors since its 2021 release will be more than familiar with the gameplay by now, but for those who have never booted it up, the name of the game is simple: pick a character, kill enemies, collect experience points, obtain and level up weapons, and try your hardest to stay alive. It’s a fairly simple formula, but as you play more, you can unlock different characters, maps, and bonuses to make each run unique.

The Switch might just be one of the best platforms to play Vampire Survivors. Most of my first few games ran anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes, although the game caps a run at half an hour. Vampire Survivors’ bite-sized playthroughs make it perfect for taking on the go, and the handheld nature of the Switch plays into this aspect of the game well. On a road trip and need something to survive that hours-long drive? Have a few extra minutes to kill before leaving for an appointment, but don’t want to spend that precious time booting up your PC? Vampire Survivors offers a fun way to pass the time.

Although the game was available on mobile devices prior to its Switch launch, the Nintendo console offers that transportability with a bigger screen and more comfortable hand-held controls in the JoyCons. And with the versatility of the Switch, you have the ability to throw the game on the big screen, kick back, and fight ghouls from the comfort of your couch. The game runs wonderfully both on the Switch’s handheld mode as well as its TV mode, making whichever way you prefer to play a good option to pick.

Try to stay alive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Versatility isn’t the only thing the Switch can offer Vampire Survivors fans, though. Longtime fans of the franchise know how chaotic a run can get. But with couch co-op, you can enjoy that chaos with a friend—or three. The game supports up to four-person co-op play, which is perfect for game nights. Even if you’re playing with friends who may not be the most coordinated gamers, Vampire Survivors is as easy to learn as games come; there’s no button-mashing, no tricky puzzles or tough combat, and no intense strategy to master. Just move your character around the screen to shoot enemies.

It’s all a ton of chaotic fun, and the Nintendo console offers the most support for local multiplayer of all the current-gen consoles.

Most of my time with Vampire Survivors so far has been solo-running through the Mad Forest, the Inlaid Library, and the Dairy Plant. But I did try couch co-op with a friend and was rather surprised by how seamlessly it played. We could easily occupy the same screen and never had to fight over experience points, and leveling altered between us, giving both of us a chance to choose between upgrades. It truly felt like a co-op experience, not just that we were playing the same game at the same time and place.

If you’re looking for a new game to pick up with your friends or are just looking for a new way to enjoy a favorite, there’s never been a better time to pick up Vampire Survivors. Even if you’re not a fan of the Switch, I recommend giving Vampire Survivors a go on your platform of choice if you haven’t already.

We may be nearly two years into the game’s life cycle, but with continuous updates, added platform support, and new ways to play, the developer clearly wants this game to be a bit of undying fun.

