How to complete Truthseeker’s Pass in Wuthering Waves

The first chapter of Wuthering Waves gets its seventh act in the 1.1 update, and it all begins with the Truthseeker’s Pass main story quest.

If you’re eager to continue Wuthering Waves‘ story, then now’s the time. After spending all your premium currency to pull for Jinhsi, you’re ready to help her avoid Overclocking. Head to your quest log and find the Truthseeker’s Pass main quest. Brace yourself for a new area crawling with enemies and overflowing with puzzles.

Sure, the quest gives you a rundown on what to do, but that doesn’t make it any easier—it’s a headache remembering what Levitator, Photon Barriers, Chronosorters, and Clang Bangs are. Wuthering Waves just loves to slap odd names on everything, turning what should be a straightforward quest into a convoluted mess. If you’re curious and want to uncover more of Jinhsi’s story, this guide helps you solve every puzzle in Truthseeker’s Pass in Wuthering Waves.

How to disable the Photon Barrier in Wuthering Waves

Throw the rock to the door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fast travel to the Resonance Beacon east of Xuanji Ridges to start Truthseeker’s Pass in Wuthering Waves. Then, follow these steps to disable the Photon Barrier:

Spin the wheel once to the right and twice to the left to disable the Photon Barrier on the gate and enter the Truthseeker’s Pass. Then, stand on the platform on the right to boost yourself up the mountain. Interact with the gold rock on the right (a Tacetite Fulminate) and throw it at the cracks in the Ledge Wheels to create a path. Then, interact with the spherical device below to turn off the Photonvault. Here, move the wheel to the right once and shoot the spheres on the gate with a character with a pistol, like Aalto, Chixia, and Mortefi.

Now, you can enter Truthseeker’s Pass in Wuthering Waves. Inside, activate the first Flare Stone, then put out the Flare Crest. You’ll do this three times throughout this quest, removing one star each time.

How to operate the Chronosorter to leave the chamber in Wuthering Waves

Open the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To exit the chamber in the middle tier area in Truthseeker Pass, follow these steps in Wuthering Waves:

Interact with the spherical device in front of you and press the left arrow once. Climb the platforms in front of you and interact with the Echo Challenge up there. Turn into a Clang Bang and stand on the Leap Device below to leap and break through the ice on the wall ahead of you. Use this second Chronosorter and press the left arrow and then the right arrow. Grab the Tacetite Fulminate rock in the room ahead and use it to break the cracked wall on the left. After defeating the wolf enemy in this area, operate the spherical Chronosorter and press the left arrow once to clear the way. Then, head back to the first spherical Chronosorter you used and press the left arrow once. Again, use a pistol-wielding character to break the golden spheres on the sides. Now, you can exit the chamber in Wuthering Waves.

Once you’ve solved this puzzle, activate the second Flare Stone to put out the Flare Crest.

How to turn off the Photonvault and operate Chronosorter in Wuthering Waves

Shoot the orbs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this last Photonvault and Chronosorter puzzle in Wuthering Waves, follow these steps:

With a pistol-wielding character, shoot the golden spheres in this room. Operate the Chronosorter and press the right arrow and the left arrow once. Now, it’s time to defeat a level 67 Lumiscale Construct Severedge. The battle shouldn’t give you much trouble provided your level is high enough. It also doesn’t hurt to keep five-star characters like Jiyan, Calcharo, and Yinlin.

With this puzzle and boss battle sorted, all that’s left is to activate the third Flare Stone and put out the last Flare Crest.

Now, all that’s left is to go to the Carrier Lift and enter the secret tunnel to start Road of Pilgrimage, the second quest in the Wuthering Waves 1.1 update. Though the quest promised a series of rewards in the quest log, you don’t get them immediately after completing Truthseeker’s Pass. Instead, you’ll get the reward once the entire questline is complete.

