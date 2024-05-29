How to reach the Huanglong-Wuming Bay-Corroded Ruins Resonance Beacon in Wuthering Waves

Resonance Beacons in Wuthering Waves offer helpful, fast-travel locations once you find them for the first time. But one Beacon is harder to find than the others.

Recommended Videos

Located at the Tiger’s Maw Mine, the Huanglong-Wuming Bay-Corroded Ruins Resonance Beacon won’t be where it says it is if you walk around the map or head to its supposed location. So, where on earth is it hiding?

Wuthering Waves: Huanglong-Wuming Bay-Corroded Ruins Resonance Beacon location

Look for a hidden cave north. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head underground to reach the Huanglong-Wuming Bay-Corroded Ruins Resonance Beacon in Wuthering Waves. You first need to find the entrance to the cave system to access it.

If you head north of where the Beacon is on the map, you should come across a cave system if you follow the river that’ll take you under the mountain. Follow this underground path, and you should eventually come across the Resonance Beacon as you go deep into the planet’s surface.

It’s not the only waypoint hidden deep underground either in the area. The Lampylumen Myriad Boss is also hidden underground and can only be accessed by a singular cave entrance at the mine. So, if you’re struggling to find anything around this area, look underground and find a cave system to reach your destination.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more