There are multiple different types of bosses to fight in Wuthering Waves, but one of the more difficult boss foes to find is Lampylumen Myriad.

The powerful four-cost boss Echo is a great addition to any team that frequents Glacio attacks, but he isn’t an enemy you can simply stumble on while you explore. Instead, you must make your way to its hidden resting place before you can finally face it head-on. Here’s the Lampylumen Myriad boss location in Wuthering Waves.

Where to find Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves

Right into the Tiger’s Maw. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves, head over to the Huanglong Tiger’s Maw Resonance Nexus at the Tiger’s Maw Mine. You’ll need to head all the way down the massive hole that has been mined, where there’s another Resonance Beacon to activate. There should also be an opening on the side of the drill, marked by orange paint with an Attention sign above the opening.

Ready yourself for a fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you enter these blast doors, there’ll be a massive drop to a rocky location covered in Lampylumen Ore. You’ll also find an opening to a nearby cave. After running through for a few moments, you’ll reach a large opening and the Lampylumen Myriad boss.

Welcome to a fight for your life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There should also be a Resonance Beacon within the cave near the bossfight, so you can prepare yourself with resources, tools, and levels before returning to the fight. Always remember to have your best characters in your team to fell this destructive Wuthering Waves beast, along with strong Echoes and weaponry.

