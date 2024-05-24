Jiyan with a light blue spirit dragon behind him, surrounded by an aura.
Image via KURO GAMES
Category:
Wuthering Waves

Lampylumen Myriad Boss Location in Wuthering Waves

Hidden away.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: May 23, 2024 10:32 pm

There are multiple different types of bosses to fight in Wuthering Waves, but one of the more difficult boss foes to find is Lampylumen Myriad.

Recommended Videos

The powerful four-cost boss Echo is a great addition to any team that frequents Glacio attacks, but he isn’t an enemy you can simply stumble on while you explore. Instead, you must make your way to its hidden resting place before you can finally face it head-on. Here’s the Lampylumen Myriad boss location in Wuthering Waves.

Where to find Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves

Lampylumen Myriad location in Wuthering Waves
Right into the Tiger’s Maw. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves, head over to the Huanglong Tiger’s Maw Resonance Nexus at the Tiger’s Maw Mine. You’ll need to head all the way down the massive hole that has been mined, where there’s another Resonance Beacon to activate. There should also be an opening on the side of the drill, marked by orange paint with an Attention sign above the opening.

The entrance to the Tiger's Maw Mine.
Ready yourself for a fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you enter these blast doors, there’ll be a massive drop to a rocky location covered in Lampylumen Ore. You’ll also find an opening to a nearby cave. After running through for a few moments, you’ll reach a large opening and the Lampylumen Myriad boss.

The cave entrance for the Lampylumen Myriad.
Welcome to a fight for your life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There should also be a Resonance Beacon within the cave near the bossfight, so you can prepare yourself with resources, tools, and levels before returning to the fight. Always remember to have your best characters in your team to fell this destructive Wuthering Waves beast, along with strong Echoes and weaponry.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Android and iOS settings for Wuthering Waves
Encore and her puppets in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Best Android and iOS settings for Wuthering Waves
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 23, 2024
Read Article How to fix Wuthering Waves stuck at 65% loading
Female rover in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to fix Wuthering Waves stuck at 65% loading
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 23, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves: How to fix and prevent crashing on Android
Yinlin and her puppet in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves: How to fix and prevent crashing on Android
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Android and iOS settings for Wuthering Waves
Encore and her puppets in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Best Android and iOS settings for Wuthering Waves
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 23, 2024
Read Article How to fix Wuthering Waves stuck at 65% loading
Female rover in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to fix Wuthering Waves stuck at 65% loading
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 23, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves: How to fix and prevent crashing on Android
Yinlin and her puppet in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves: How to fix and prevent crashing on Android
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 23, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.