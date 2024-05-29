What is Yinlin’s Ascension Materials in Wuthering Waves?

Ahead of Yinlin’s banner drop on June 12 in Wuthering Waves, it might be good to start saving up certain materials to level up the character should you be lucky enough to pull her while she is available.

It’s always good to prepare, so knowing what you can be looking out for ahead of time can give you a leg up when you hopefully pull her for yourself from the gacha machine. So, use this handy list to get yourself everything you need.

Wuthering Waves: Yinlin Ascension Materials

Nearly time. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wuthering Waves (YouTube)

Here are all the items you need to find to Ascend Yinlin in Wuthering Waves:

Coriolus

Group Abomination Tacet Core , which you get for beating the Mech Abomination Boss.

, which you get for beating the Mech Abomination Boss. Whisperin Core

As you level up Yinlin, you need to get more of items and a ton of Shell Credit. Whisperin Cores also upgrade from LF to HF and so on the higher you get. It might be worth trying to save up as many of the materials now to make the best use of your Waveplates.

It’ll all be for naught, though, if you don’t pull Yinlin during her two-week limited banner window, and even then, you might not have a suitable team to use her abilities. Still, should you want to be prepared, at least you know what to focus on for the next few weeks.

