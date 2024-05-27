How to get Coriolus in Wuthering Waves

Saving the world always comes first in Wuthering Waves, but collecting fungi like Coriolus has got to be a close second.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves is all about making your characters stronger via resource consumption. If you want to level up, consume Resonator EXP material. Need some extra levels for your weapon? Those Energy Cores you got from the Pioneer Podcast battle pass are sure to help. That said, there inevitably comes a point in which your Resonators can’t just keep chugging resources for EXP. Instead of blindly feeding them more items, you must Ascend them to the next rank using a few resources. This is exactly why you must be looking for Coriolus, a black fungus that only grows on decayed trees. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and use Coriolus in Wuthering Waves.

How to obtain Coriolus in Wuthering Waves

Coriolus is a fungus you can either get at the Shifang Pharmacy in exchange for Shell Credits or forage in the Forbidden Forest in Wuthering Waves. Here’s a breakdown of each option:

Purchase Coriolus in the Shifang Pharmacy

For sale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Southeast of Jinzhou, look for Koko behind a counter, marked on the map with a black vial icon. Ask to buy medicine ingredients and she offers various flowers and fungi, including Coriolus. You can snag Coriolus at the Shifang Pharmacy for 3000 Shell Credits each. She has 15 in stock, with a weekly restock.

While you’re at it, you might want to get other Ascension resources here, like Pecok Flowers and Terraspawn Fungus.

Forage Coriolus in the Forbidden Forest

Does that make Coriolus forbidden fungi? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can get Coriolus in the Forbidden Forest area of the Dim Forest in Wuthering Waves.

The Dim Forest is the area with the huge toxic tree south of Jinzhou. Zoom in this area and look for the Forbidden Forest on the northwest. Use the closest Resonance Beacon, the Huanlong-Dim Forest, and travel south to find Coriolus growing on tree branches.

Coriolus also grows in the center of the Dim Forest, around the toxic tree, but in smaller quantities. In a day, you can get over 35 Coriolus in the wild.

How to use Coriolus in Wuthering Waves

Time to get stronger, buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best use of Coriolus is to keep them stored for when the time comes to Ascend a certain Resonator.

If you want to Ascend Lingyang to rank three, which allows you to level him up past level 40, you need four Coriolus, which you can easily get in one go. You will inevitably need more to Ascend him past level 50, so keep your inventory stashed with Coriolus for the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more