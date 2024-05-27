How to get Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves

If you want to ascend your Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves to the next level, the importance of Terraspawn Fungus cannot be overstated.

Unlocking the right fighter in Wuthering Waves can be a game-changer and isn’t always about luck. Characters like Yuanwu can be yours for free if you conquer the Tower of Adversity’s Stable Zone challenge. Yuanwu is a valuable addition to your party, at least until you acquire the more powerful five-star Resonators. To maximize his potential, you need a substantial amount of Terraspawn Fungus to boost his base stats and rank him up for the late game.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves.

Where to find Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves

Here is where you fight Tacet Discords and find Terraspawn Fungus. Screenshot by Dot Esports The black fungi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves, head toward the north of Jinzhou city, to the Withering Frontline. The fungus has black highlights and a white body, making it easy to blend in with the dark environment, so spotting them from a distance might be tricky. You can find this fungus in pairs of two or three growing near each other in clusters.

Unlike other areas on the map, this particular space is frequented by hard-to-kill Echoes, so we’d recommend having a healer like Baizhi or Verina in your party to sustain your DPS carry, as you need to get your hands dirty. As a rule of thumb, always fight these Tacet Discord surrounding the Thunder Mephis boss, as you’ll likely find the Terraspawn Fungus near them.

However, there are other places where you can also find the Terraspawn Fungus. You can also find it while going north of Camp Overwatch.

How to buy Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves

Koko sells everything from medicines to flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not ready to face the Tacet Discords, don’t worry. You can conveniently purchase the Terraspawn Fungus at Shifang Pharmacy, located in the heart of Jinzhou city in Huanglong. Each Terraspawn Fungus costs 3000 Shell Credits. You can stock up to 15 at a time, but be aware that Koko, the store manager, imposes a cooldown on the item after you finish the stock. You need to wait until she restocks the Terraspawn Fungus in the shop to buy more.

You can also buy other ascension materials like Belle Poppy flowers, revives, and medicines at Koko’s Shifang Pharmacy. Now that you have gathered a solid team, it’s time to face the wraith of Tempest Mephis in Wuthering Waves.

