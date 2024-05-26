Wuthering Waves: All boss locations

Wuthering Waves has enough boss battles to keep you busy as long as you manage to find them in the world.

A huge part of Wuthering Waves involves gathering enough resources to power up your Resonators, their weapons, and their Echoes. That said, those resources usually don’t grow naturally. Instead, they are given to you as a reward for defeating some of the game’s toughest bosses. In this guide, I’ll show you where you can find every boss in Wuthering Waves.

All bosses in Wuthering Waves and where to find them

Bosses in the north. Screenshot by Dot Esports Bosses in the south. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, you can find a table with every boss in Wuthering Waves and the location where you can find them in the game:

Boss name Location How to find it Crownless Memento Square Fast travel to the Memento Square Resonance Beacon and head east to the Stone Pile Plain. To fight the Crownless boss, glide to the bottom of the arena and activate the Resonance Cord. Impermanence Heron Camp Overwatch Fast travel to the Desorock Highland Resonance Beacon and head east until you spot the Impermanence Heron boss lurking below you. Feilian Beringal Giant Banyan The Feilian Beringal is inside the huge toxic tree in the Dim Forest. At the base of the large toxic tree, you can find an entrance. As long as you don’t stand in the toxic fog for too long while outside the tree, you’re safe inside. Inferno Rider Sea of Flames Fast travel to the Sea of Flames Resonance Beacon in the Port City of Guixu. You must defeat him as part of the quest We Promise, We Deliver. Lampylumen Myriad Tiger’s Maw You can find Lampylumen Myriad at the very bottom of Tiger’s Maw. Fast travel to the Tiger’s Maw Mine Resonance Beacon and look for a ramp leading to the hole to the Dust-Sealed Track. At the very end of the underground cave, you can find Lampylumen Myriad. Mech Abomination Court of Savantae Ruins You can find Mech Abomination at the bottom of the Court of Savantae Ruins. Head inside the building and drop down the hole in the center. Tempest Memphis Qichi Village In the Central Plains, look for Quichi Village and drop down the hole on the outskirts of the village. It’s exactly where the wind is blowing upward. Mourning Aix Location Fallen Grave Avoid the storm in the Fallen Grave to reach the Resonance Beacon and the Mourning Aix boss. Thundering Memphis Withering Frontline Fast travel to the Desorock Highland Resonance Beacon and glide down to the Withering Frontline.

