Wuthering Waves: All boss locations
Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves: All boss locations

Beat the bad guys.
Cande Maldonado
Published: May 26, 2024 09:50 am

Wuthering Waves has enough boss battles to keep you busy as long as you manage to find them in the world.

A huge part of Wuthering Waves involves gathering enough resources to power up your Resonators, their weapons, and their Echoes. That said, those resources usually don’t grow naturally. Instead, they are given to you as a reward for defeating some of the game’s toughest bosses. In this guide, I’ll show you where you can find every boss in Wuthering Waves.

All bosses in Wuthering Waves and where to find them

Below, you can find a table with every boss in Wuthering Waves and the location where you can find them in the game:

Boss nameLocationHow to find it
CrownlessMemento SquareFast travel to the Memento Square Resonance Beacon and head east to the Stone Pile Plain. To fight the Crownless boss, glide to the bottom of the arena and activate the Resonance Cord.
Impermanence HeronCamp OverwatchFast travel to the Desorock Highland Resonance Beacon and head east until you spot the Impermanence Heron boss lurking below you.
Feilian BeringalGiant BanyanThe Feilian Beringal is inside the huge toxic tree in the Dim Forest. At the base of the large toxic tree, you can find an entrance. As long as you don’t stand in the toxic fog for too long while outside the tree, you’re safe inside.
Inferno RiderSea of FlamesFast travel to the Sea of Flames Resonance Beacon in the Port City of Guixu. You must defeat him as part of the quest We Promise, We Deliver.
Lampylumen MyriadTiger’s MawYou can find Lampylumen Myriad at the very bottom of Tiger’s Maw. Fast travel to the Tiger’s Maw Mine Resonance Beacon and look for a ramp leading to the hole to the Dust-Sealed Track. At the very end of the underground cave, you can find Lampylumen Myriad.
Mech AbominationCourt of Savantae RuinsYou can find Mech Abomination at the bottom of the Court of Savantae Ruins. Head inside the building and drop down the hole in the center.
Tempest MemphisQichi VillageIn the Central Plains, look for Quichi Village and drop down the hole on the outskirts of the village. It’s exactly where the wind is blowing upward.
Mourning Aix LocationFallen GraveAvoid the storm in the Fallen Grave to reach the Resonance Beacon and the Mourning Aix boss.
Thundering MemphisWithering FrontlineFast travel to the Desorock Highland Resonance Beacon and glide down to the Withering Frontline.
