How to get Belle Poppy in Wuthering Waves

Belle Poppy, a rare and essential Resonator Ascension material in Wuthering Waves, holds a significant place in the game’s history. Understanding its origins will lead you to its abundant presence in Huanglong.

Several Resonators, like Chixia, Danjin, and Verina in Wuthering Waves, require Belle Poppy flowers if you want to ascend them and surpass their level cap. Ascending the Resonators strengthens them and improves their stats dramatically, giving you an edge in your fights against the Tacet Discords.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting Belle Poppy flowers in Wuthering Waves.

Where to find Belle Poppy in Wuthering Waves?

There is a bunch of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports Belle Poppy flower shines bright. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Port City of Guixu, now known as the Sea of Flames, was the home of Belle Poppy flowers until the incinero petals took over and almost made the species extinct. However, the flowers remain near this location.

To find any Belle Poppy in Wuthering Waves, you’ll need to make your way to the outskirts of the Sea of Flames and look for clusters of red-colored flowers. You can teleport to the nearest resonance Beacons, which you’ll have unlocked if you’ve completed the quest to kill Inferno Rider, one of the main bosses in the area.

Usually, they are found in circles surrounding smaller flowers, so if you ever lose your way, follow the flowers. Due to their rich heritage in the Port City of Guixu, they are now found in abundance near the outside of the city. While the Sea of Flames is the best place to find these flowers, it isn’t the only place. You can also visit the Desorock Highland in the north, but the trip isn’t worth it as you’ll only find one or two.

Getting Belle Poppy in Wuthering Waves: Shifang Pharmacy

The Pharmacy has every flower that you can get in the wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re feeling weary from the journey, take heart. Belle Poppy is also conveniently available to buy at Shifang Pharmacy in the center of Jinzhou. To buy a Belle Poppy, you need to pay 3,000 Shell Credits. You can also purchase other materials for ascension like Pecok Flowers at the Pharmacy.

You can only purchase 15 Belle Poppies at a time before the stock goes on a countdown, and you can come back to the Pharmacy to buy more later. We’d recommend you not buy them and save your Shell Credit. Making a trip to the Sea of Flames is always going to save you a ton of money. However, if you’re missing that one Belle Poppy to ascend your resonator, it’s worth buying to make the process quicker.

Once you ascend your resonators, it’s time to face the Tempest Memphis boss.

