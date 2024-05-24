Wuthering Waves is a gacha open-world RPG that’s all about recovering your memories and siding with the right faction. But you’ll inevitably need to take a little detour every now and then to collect flowers.

From the moment you arrive in SOL3, you start picking flowers in Wuthering Waves. Most of the time, you might not know which specific variant you pick up, but hoarding such gorgeous resources never hurts. That said, certain flowers aren’t easy to come by, like the Pecok Flower. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves and their best uses so you don’t let them go to waste.

Wuthering Waves: Pecok Flowers location

You can get Pecok Flowers from the Shifang Pharmacy vendor or forage them yourself from Taoyuan Vile in Wuthering Waves. Here’s a breakdown of each option.

Purchasing Pecok Flowers

Pharmacy vial. Cheap flowers.

Purchasing ingredients is always faster, especially when they only cost a couple of Shell Credits. You can purchase Pecok Flowers at Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou for 3000 Shell Credits each in Wuthering Waves. You can find Shifang Pharmacy at the center of Jinzhou. Just open the map and search for a vial icon with a plus sign. The vendor only sells 15 Pecok Flowers, but the counter resets every three days.

Finding Pecok Flowers

Flower garden. Don't mind me.

While picking the flowers yourself is a bit more time-consuming, it’s free and unlimited. You can get Pecok Flowers in the early game of Wuthering Waves by traveling to Yaoyuan Vile in the Central Plains, just northwest of Jinzhou. If you fast-travel to the Huanlong-Central Plains Resonance Beacon, look to the left down the village to spot a garden full of Pecok Flowers.

Other alternatives

Other alternatives to get Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves include unlocking the Overworld Collection, but you won’t get there until the late game when you won’t even need Pecok Flowers.

How to use Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

Using flowers to get stronger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best use for Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves is to Ascend your Resonator to rank two, which requires four Pecok Flowers, one Mysterious Code, and four MF Whisperin Codes. It also sets you back 10000 Shell Credits. That said, you won’t be able to Ascend your character until you get to Union Level 20 and enter SOL3 Phase Level 3.

You can check if you’re ready to Ascend by opening the pause menu, selecting the Resonator tab, and in the Attribute Details section, select Ascend on the bottom left corner.

