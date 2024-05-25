How to find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

As you continue your adventure in Wuthering Waves, you will find many different ways to gain strength. There are, however, a handful of different resources that you’ll need to gather first, including Pecok Flowers spread across the land.

Pecok Flowers can be found in specific locations across the map and can be identified by their rather large, pink petals and extended stamen. They are used to ascend popular characters in the game, including the explosive Encore, the ever-deadly Jiyan, and the main character, Rover.

It might seem like a futile search for these rarer flowers, but there are plenty of spots to find them if you’re aware. Here are all of the places you can find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves.

Where to find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

Pink, bright, and hard to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Pecok Flowers, travel to Taoyuan Vile for one of the larger groupings of the plant in the game. They can be found around and within the town’s borders and are located northwest of Jinzhou. The closest Resonance Beacon that you can fast travel to is the Huanglong – Central Plains beacon that is directly north of the town.

Teeming with life and flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are also a few Pecok Flowers around the Resonance Beacon near Tiderise Cliff, but there aren’t nearly as many in the area as there are at Taoyuan Vile. As a result, I’d suggest heading over to the town first before traveling to the Tiderise Cliff location to scrounge around for the last flowers you can reliably find in the world.

Only a few remain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, the last place that you can acquire Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves is at Koko at the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. They will run you about 3,000 Shell Credits, and there are about 15 in stock whenever she refreshes her store. As a result, you can continue coming back to Koko and swiping up as many Pecok Flowers as you need.

