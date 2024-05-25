A Wuthering Waves screenshot that shows a scenic environment with high graphics settings.
Category:
Wuthering Waves

How to find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

Ascend to the next level.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: May 25, 2024 01:40 pm

As you continue your adventure in Wuthering Waves, you will find many different ways to gain strength. There are, however, a handful of different resources that you’ll need to gather first, including Pecok Flowers spread across the land.

Recommended Videos

Pecok Flowers can be found in specific locations across the map and can be identified by their rather large, pink petals and extended stamen. They are used to ascend popular characters in the game, including the explosive Encore, the ever-deadly Jiyan, and the main character, Rover.

It might seem like a futile search for these rarer flowers, but there are plenty of spots to find them if you’re aware. Here are all of the places you can find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves.

Where to find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves
Pink, bright, and hard to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Pecok Flowers, travel to Taoyuan Vile for one of the larger groupings of the plant in the game. They can be found around and within the town’s borders and are located northwest of Jinzhou. The closest Resonance Beacon that you can fast travel to is the Huanglong – Central Plains beacon that is directly north of the town.

Taoyuan Vile in Wuthering Waves
Teeming with life and flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are also a few Pecok Flowers around the Resonance Beacon near Tiderise Cliff, but there aren’t nearly as many in the area as there are at Taoyuan Vile. As a result, I’d suggest heading over to the town first before traveling to the Tiderise Cliff location to scrounge around for the last flowers you can reliably find in the world.

Tiderise Cliff beacon in Wuthering Waves
Only a few remain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, the last place that you can acquire Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves is at Koko at the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. They will run you about 3,000 Shell Credits, and there are about 15 in stock whenever she refreshes her store. As a result, you can continue coming back to Koko and swiping up as many Pecok Flowers as you need.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Calcharo build in Wuthering Waves
Calcharo splash art Wuthering Waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Best Calcharo build in Wuthering Waves
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 25, 2024
Read Article How to obtain the title Hardworking Pioneer II in Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves
Jiyan resonator standing in front of the Pioneer Association.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to obtain the title Hardworking Pioneer II in Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Crude Ring in Wuthering Waves
Rover fighting Exiles in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get Crude Ring in Wuthering Waves
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Calcharo build in Wuthering Waves
Calcharo splash art Wuthering Waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Best Calcharo build in Wuthering Waves
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 25, 2024
Read Article How to obtain the title Hardworking Pioneer II in Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves
Jiyan resonator standing in front of the Pioneer Association.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to obtain the title Hardworking Pioneer II in Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Crude Ring in Wuthering Waves
Rover fighting Exiles in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get Crude Ring in Wuthering Waves
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 25, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.