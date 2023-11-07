WoW Dragonflight: How to unlock the new Dragonriding abilities in Patch 10.2, explained

Every major World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch introduces new Dragonriding abilities, and Patch 10.2 is no different.

Dragonriding abilities are additional spells you have on your spell bar whenever you’re riding your favorite Dragonriding drake. But before you can drag them to your cast bar and conquer the skies, you need to unlock the abilities.

Here’s how to unlock all the new Dragonriding abilities in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.

All new Dragonriding abilities in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

Swift Skimming (Passive): Ground Skimming can occur now while affected by Thrill of the Skies.

Wind’s Respite (Passive): After activating Aerial Halt, experience a brief moment of weightlessness as the effects of gravity are reduced for four seconds.

Second Wind (Active, three charges, three-minute recharge): Instantly generate one vigor.

How to unlock the new Dragonriding abilities in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

You’ll have to collect all Dragonriding Glyphs in the Emerald Dream to unlock the new abilities. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To unlock Swift Skimming, Wind’s Respite, and Second Wind Dragonriding abilities in Dragonflight Patch 10.2, you need to collect and use all Dragonriding Glyphs from the Emerald Dream.

In total, there are eight Dragonriding Glyphs in the Emerald Dream that look like yellow or gold circles in the sky. To collect them, all you need to do is to pass through them. This will make them turn gray and will mean you gathered the Glyph.

Once you have them all, open the Dragon Isles Summary button located on the left side of your mini-map, click on it, and select Dragonriding Skills & Unlocks. There, click to activate all talents that still haven’t been unlocked. Normally, grayed-out talents mean the ability isn’t unlocked, and they should light up when they are activated.

Are Dragonriding abilities account-wide in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2?

Yes, Dragonriding abilities are account-wide. This means that once you unlock them on your main, all your alts will have access to them, you just need to open the Dragon Isles Summary and activate all Dragonriding abilities.

This means you won’t need to fly through the Emerald Dream again, catching them all.