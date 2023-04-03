6 quality-of-life changes we need in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7

Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 is a great time-killer that features catch-up gear, rare bosses, and daily quests and gives off Timeless Isle vibes as you casually gear up, catch up on reputations, and hunt down treasure. On top of that, there are Zskera Vault and Primordial Stones to keep players busy while they wait for the first major content patch to drop in a few months’ time.

Although Blizzard Entertainment intended this update to be a filler patch that helps casual players pick up their Keystone Master and Ahead of the Curve achievements, some players are using this as an opportunity to gear up their alts and prepare for Patch 10.1. So, naturally, players have been noticing the gaps in Dragonflight’s catch-up system and World of Warcraft as a whole.

While we are all waiting to grapple with new Mythic+ affixes in the second season of Dragonflight, here are six major quality-of-life changes the game desperately needs to be more alt, noob, and casual-friendly.

Option to mail more reagents to alts

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Right now, you’re most likely sitting on dozens of Primal Focus, Concentrated Primal Focus, Artisan’s Mettle, and Sparks of Ingenuity on your mains with no real use for them. But imagine a world where you can send all of those Soulbound crafting reagents to your alts for a price, of course.

Recently, Blizzard added the option to buy 60 Primal Chaos from Artisans Consortium’s Rabul and send it to your alts. Although the price tag is 80 Primal Chaos and you only get 60 Primal Chaos on your alt, the tradeoff is still worth it. Similarly, Blizzard should add options to buy and mail other crafting reagents to your alts since they are just gathering dust in your bags right now and your alts could really use the upgrade.

Primal gear tokens shouldn’t be limited to specific classes

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Primal gear is a new catch-up system added in Patch 10.0.7. The underlying principle here is that you kill rare bosses and mobs across the Forbidden Reach and you obtain account-wide 385 item Primalist gear tokens that can be upgraded with Uptapped Forbidden Knowledge to 395 item level.

But the catch is all Primalist gear tokens are tied to specific classes, depending on the type of armor your class is wearing. For example, if you earn Primalist Cloth Spaulders, you can only send it to your other cloth-wearing alts, like Mages, Priests, and Warlocks. Ideally, Primal gear tokens shouldn’t be tied to any type of armor and you should be able to send it to any alt and speed up the gearing process.

More sorting options for the auction house

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

When raid night comes around and you have to do your weekly shopping for flasks, potions, and other consumables, you, just like pretty much every WoW player, get your goods from the auction house. But if you don’t know what exactly you’re searching for, you will end up scrolling through an endless list of consumables from previous expansions until you finally see the consumable you need.

To avoid this, Blizzard could simply implement more sorting options to the auction house. Some examples include sorting by expansions and item quality.

Catch-up system for professions

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertianment

Although Blizzard promised to add a catch-up system for professions in an interview on March 20, we still don’t know when exactly this will take place. But if we consider that Patch 10.1 will introduce new profession recipes and new crafted gear, there’s no better time than now to implement a catch-up system for professions.

Right now, if you pick up a profession, you can catch up with other profession masters if you grind really hard, but there’s still no guarantee you’ll be able to catch up until the next patch releases. While Blizzard’s at it, players could really use an option to reset profession talents as many players made poor decisions at the beginning of the expansion and there’s no way of reverting them.

More incentives for open-world events

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

If you head out to Iskaara right now to complete a Community Feast, you’ll find only a handful of players doing it with you. The main reason why this is the case is that the event happens every hour and a half now, most players have already completed their Iskaara Tuskarr reputation grind, and there are no real rewards they can earn.

This is also true for Siege on Dragonbane, Trail of Flood, and Trial of Elements. The approach Blizzard should take here to breathe new life into now old-world events is to make the rewards more relevant. For example, include Primalist gear tokens into the loot table, make the items that drop strictly related to your profession or spec, and include higher item level gear.

Tweak currencies

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you can’t count all the currencies we have in Dragonflight, you’re not alone. Our bags and currency tabs are also full to the brim with different types of currencies of unknown origins and purposes. And these are just Dragonflight currencies. When we start taking into consideration currencies from events like Darkmoon Faire and Timewalking, that number goes up even more.

The solution here would be to make a couple of currencies that can be exchanged for almost anything. Ideally, one currency for PvP, PvE, professions, and events can be used and exchanged for anything you want.

On top of that, event currencies, like Timewalking Badges, should be account-wide since all players have a couple of badges lying around on their previous mains or alts with no real use for them. But if Blizzard was to make them account-wide, we could all pick up some goodies and rare Timewalking mounts we’ve been eyeing for so long.