World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 went live on March 21, adding a series of new content to the game.

Max-level players have a lot to dive into. The new update takes them to the Forbidden Reach, a zone that until now was accessible only to Dracthyr Evokers. There’s a lot going on in the Forbidden Reach, which will certainly keep players busy.

Patch 10.0.7 also allows players to easily level up their alt characters with the introduction of catch-up gear. The gear is obtainable by Primalist Gear Tokens, which are given for completing a number of activities in the Forbidden Reach. These include completing quests, killing mobs, exploring the Zskera Vaults, and more.

Luckily, Primalist Gear Tokens are Bind to Account, meaning that players can use them on any of their characters. Using these items rewards players with item level 385 gear, which should be more than enough to catch up.

This 385-item level gear, however, can be upgraded to an even higher item level. To do this, players need Untapped Forbidden Knowledge.

What is Untapped Forbidden Knowledge in WoW Dragonflight?

Untapped Forbidden Knowledge is an item that can be used to upgrade item level 385 pieces to item level 395. Updating players’ items with it will make their characters much stronger, allowing them to dive into WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 content.

To upgrade an item with Untapped Forbidden Knowledge, players should find Researcher Baneflare in Morqut Village in the Forbidden Reach.

How to get Untapped Forbidden Knowledge in WoW Dragonflight

Luckily, claiming Untapped Forbidden Knowledge is easy. The item drops from rare mobs and is also awarded by completing certain activities. All players need to do is play the game in the new zone and they will be rewarded with Untapped Forbidden Knowledge.