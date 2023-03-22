This handy WoW Dragonflight item will help you hunt down rares in the Forbidden Reach

Have you ever arrived in the Forbidden Reach fired up and ready to hunt down a rare boss but miss it by a split second? Don’t worry, because we have a quick solution to help you always be in the right place at the right time in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

After you complete the Wings of Mercy and unlock the Faction Envoy system to earn additional reputation with a faction of your liking for the day, you can buy an item for 2000 Elemental Overflow from the Maruuk Centaur vendor

The item is called Essence of Divination and it will, upon using it, notify you early whenever a rare boss in the Forbidden Reach is about to spawn.

According to a player who discovered this incredibly useful item and shared their discovery on WoW’s subreddit on March 21, an Ancestral Spirit will spawn and you’ll get a whisper whenever a rare boss is just about to spawn. Once you reach the location, you’ll see the spirit who will have a buff, and once the buff expires, the rare will spawn.

If you use this item, you can quickly complete the Champion of the Forbidden Reach—which tasks you with defeating rare bosses in the Forbidden Reach—and get your hands on nice catch-up gear and Zskera Vault keys.