What are faction envoys in WoW: Dragonflight?

In Patch 10.0.7, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players will have the option to speed up the rate at which they gain Renown with the four major factions of the Dragon Isles. In the upcoming patch, faction envoys will offer players a daily reputation bonus, allowing them to catch up with the four major factions of the Dragon Isles.

If you haven’t been able to max out your renown with the Dragonscale Expedition, Maruuk Centaur, Isakaara Tuskarr, or Valdrakken Accord during the first three months of the expansion, you’ll be given a prime chance to get your main character (as well as your alts) up to speed via faction envoys.

Starting in Patch 10.0.7, faction envoys will be enabled to give players a targeted reputation boost. Following each daily reset, WoW players will have the ability to choose which of the four major factions of the Dragon Isles they want to represent. Upon choosing a faction, you’ll earn 10 percent extra reputation with them throughout the remainder of the day.

Additionally, faction envoys will offer quests to players for a chance at additional reputation. Completing these envoy quests, as well as world quests, side quests, and other activities the four major factions ask of you will get your character’s Renown with the factions up at an expedited rate.

How to farm reputation quickly with faction envoys

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The 10 percent reputation bonus granted from faction envoys can be used with certain factions in order to max out your Renown quickly. For example, you can choose the Iskaara Tuskarr as your envoy for the day and complete the Community Feast event every 90 minutes to grind reputation at a fast rate. Grand Hunts can also be spammed endlessly to reach maximum reputation with the Maruuk Centaur.

Faction envoys can be found in the max-level version of the Forbidden Reach. The previously Dracthyr-exclusive zone will be returning for all level 70 players in Patch 10.0.7. In the zone’s first questing hub, Morqut Village, you’ll be able to interact with an envoy from each of the four factions.

The four faction envoys also sell unique rewards that can be purchased with Elemental Overflow. Some of these rewards include new Drakewatcher Manuscripts and the Noble Bruffalon mount.

Faction envoys will come to WoW when Patch 10.0.7 goes live sometime in the near future.