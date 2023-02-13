WoW Patch 10.0.7 datamine suggests new catch-up system coming to Dragonflight

World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, has brought much-needed changes to the MMORPG. Since its launch, players have seen changes to classes, dungeons, and many critical WoW systems.

In a recent data mine on the 10.0.7 PTR, the data strings suggest an Envoy system may be coming to Dragonflight for the major factions too. The strings revealed the Envoy system would allow characters to earn extra Renown every day for a specific faction. What’s more, they also suggest players will be able to choose to be an Envoy for one of the main factions.

While systems like the Envoy system aren’t new to WoW, it’s unclear if you can choose to be an Envoy for a different main faction every day or if you can only be an Envoy for one faction. In past expansions where there were systems similar to the Envoy system, players could earn reputation with other factions. But it’s unclear what the Envoy system will look like or what it may entail in the next patch.

The information that was data-mined included the following:

NEW PLAYER_CHOICE_ENVOY_TUSKARR: Are you sure you wish to start helping Iskaara Tuskarr today?

NEW PLAYER_CHOICE_ENVOY_VALDRAKKEN: Are you sure you wish to start helping Valdrakken Accord today?”

NEW PLAYER_CHOICE_ENVOY_CENTAUR: Are you sure you wish to start helping Maruuk Centaur today?”

NEW PLAYER_CHOICE_ENVOY_EXPLORERS: Are you sure you wish to start helping Dragonscale Expedition today?”

Even though the exact date for Patch 10.0.7 has yet to be revealed, and we don’t know if the Envoy systems will be arriving in this patch, we know many exciting changes will be coming soon to WoW Dragonflight once the update lands.