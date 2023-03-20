What item level is catch-up gear in World of Warcraft Patch 10.0.7?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 is on the horizon. Releasing on March 21, it will add a bunch of new stuff to the game.

The update will open The Forbidden Reach, an area that was until now only accessible for Dracthyr Evoker. After the patch goes live, every max-level player will finally be able to dive into the zone and explore it on their own.

There is a bunch of stuff to dive into in The Forbidden Reach. Players will have the chance to earn reputation with the Dracthyr factions: Obsidian Warders and Dark Talons, who will be open for business for Alliance and Horde players, respectively.

One of the main things to focus on in The Forbidden Reach will be the formidable ring, Onyx Annulet. Besides, the zone will allow players to claim Primordial Stones, so they can unlock powerful effects. Players will have the chance to claim it by exploring Zskera Vaults.

World of Warcraft Patch 10.0.7 will also make it much easier for players to level up their alternative characters. Many activities and mobs in the Forbidden Reach will award Primalist gear tokens, which can be used to obtain Primalist gear for players’ alts. Moreover, they’re Bind on Account, so there should be no issues with using them on other characters.

What item level is catch-up gear in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7?

As a result, Primalist gear tokens are essentially catch-up gear, which will efficiently speed up players’ leveling processes on their other characters. All items obtainable via Primalist gear tokens have an item level of 385.

But, that’s not all. Fortunately, some activities and mobs will award players with Untapped Forbidden Knowledge. These items can be used to upgrade any of the Primalist gear to item level 395, which makes further leveling even easier and faster. They can be upgraded by Researcher Baneflare in Morqut Village.