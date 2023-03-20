Blizzard surprises WoW players with early release of one feature

Since the release of Dragonflight on November 28, 2022, Blizzard Entertainment has been full of surprises by constantly balancing the game, responding to feedback, and quickly fixing major bugs that plague the game. In Patch 10.0.7, which rolls out on live servers on March 21 for NA and March 22 for Europe, Blizzard is shipping early one feature that was supposed to release with Patch 10.1.

Originally, flying in Battle for Azeroth was supposed to release with the first major patch of the expansion—Embers of Neltharion. But, it seems Blizzard has changed its mind at the last second and will be making flying in BfA available for everyone in Patch 10.0.7.

For years, Blizzard refused to unlock flying in BfA for everyone as the Pathfinder was quite complex and entailed completing two separate achievements and grinding reputation to Revered with nine factions in total.

If Dragonflight season two wasn’t set to feature two BfA dungeons, Freehold and Underrot, we’d probably have to wait a while longer to freely fly across Kul’Tiras and Zandalar. Other than those two dungeons, the second season of Dragonflight will feature Brackenhide Hollow (Dragonflight), Halls of Infusion (Dragonflight), Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr (Dragonflight), Neltharus (Dragonflight), Neltharion’s Lair (Legion), and Vortex Pinnacle (Cataclysm).

No one knows what exactly prompted Blizzard to release BfA Pathfinder sooner than Patch 10.1, but it’s still more than a welcoming change that will help mount hunters and transmog collectors traverse the hostile lands of Kul’Tiras and Zandalar easier.