WoW devs are finally unlocking one highly-requested feature in Patch 10.1

Dragonflight is like a renaissance in World of Warcraft as devs continuously listen to players’ feedback and quickly find solutions to those problems. The expansion release patch has only paved the way and Patch 10.1 is looking to continue this as WoW devs finally unlock one feature.

According to a post from a WoW caster and streamer Dan “MrGM” Carter, flying in Battle for Azeroth will be unlocked for everyone starting Patch 10.1.

Battle for Azeroth Pathfinder is no longer required to fly in BFA Zones as of Patch 10.1 pic.twitter.com/QBX4Vp0zcN — MrGM (@MrGMYT) March 9, 2023

For years, Blizzard intentionally didn’t want to unlock flying in BfA, saying it would be unfair to unlock it for everyone, especially because acquiring Pathfinder in BfA was a long and painstaking process that involved completing two major achievements—Battle for Azeroth Pathfinder, Part One and Battle for Azeroth Pathfinder, Part Two.

For the first achievement, you had to explore all regions in Kul’Tiras and Zandalar, reach a Revered reputation with six factions, complete 100 world quests, complete all main storylines, and finally, complete the war campaign. The second achievement consisted of exploring Nazjatar and Mechagon, and reaching Revered reputation with three more factions.

The main reason why devs are unlocking flying in BfA now is because the season two Mythic+ dungeon pool will feature two iconic BfA dungeons—Freehold and Underrot. So, to avoid stressing Mythic+ players a bit more with running through the jungle to reach the dungeon, the devs are unlocking flying for everyone.