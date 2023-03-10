On March 8, Blizzard Entertainment shared details about the first major patch of World of Warcraft Dragonflight—Embers of Neltharion. Looking at the patch as a whole, it’s safe to say that this is one of the biggest content updates in the history of WoW as it will introduce new zone, raid, open-world event, new Renown, new season, new Dragonriding drake, and user interface changes.
Aside from that, Patch 10.1 will introduce major storylines and Blizzard is trying more than usual to keep things on the hush-hush to avoid spoiling the surprise. Thankfully, the PTR testing has started and we already know what Blizzard’s been cooking behind the curtains for us.
Be warned, these leaks are coming from the PTR and you’ll most likely encounter story spoilers. Now that is out of the way, here are all Dragonflight Patch 10.1 leaks that include new transmogs, mounts, appearances, and other upcoming changes that haven’t been officially revealed.
When is WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 coming out?
At the moment, we still don’t know the exact release date of Embers of Neltharion. But looking at the official Dragonflight roadmap, we assume we’ll start exploring Zaralek Cavern, the new zone in Patch 10.1, as early as late May or early June. It’s difficult to pinpoint an exact date, but it’s highly likely Blizzard will try to avoid overlapping the release of Patch 10.1 and Diablo 4 that’s scheduled for June 6.
WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 leaks class changes, new transmogs, mounts, and appearances
Just like any other WoW patch, Patch 10.1 will introduce class balancing changes to spruce up the meta and make it more balanced. Here, we won’t tackle the official changes and you can read about that in our early Patch 10.1 patch notes that are updated with each PTR cycle. Instead, we’ll dive deep into what’s been Blizzard hiding away from us.
Right now, we have intel that Dracthy Evokers might be getting more specializations in Patch 10.1, and Neltharion is getting a new model. Aside from that, there are plenty of new creatures and mobs to unpack, as well as new transmogs, mounts, toys, and achievements.
Dracthyr Evoker might be getting a new specialization
According to Wowhead, Dracthyr Evokers might be getting a new specialization. Wowhead’s dataminers have found Dracthyr Evokers have their own special questline in Patch 10.1—Adamanthia. The first quest, Our Destiny, reads:
“Evokers only. Upon login you are toasted with NEW SPECIALIZATION REMEMBERED toast. This quest appears in your mailbox sent by Emberthal asking you to go to the Forbidden Reach. The mystery that was uncovered in 10.0.7 (not required for this quest) is about to unfold and she needs your help to talk Ebyssian down from a course of action she sees as folly.”
The other two quests mention Evokers boosting their allies. While Evokers can heal their group, this doesn’t imply they can boost their damage numbers in any way. This might hint at Evokers getting a new support specialization.
Neltharion might be getting a makeover
In Patch 10.1, Neltharion, better known as Deathwing, is getting a model update. According to Wowhead, this only refers to his humanoid form and this model might be used in the Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid as we fight the Echo of Neltharion.
Fyrakk the Blazing is next in line for a new model
Fyrakk the Blazing is one of three Raszageth’s cousins that was released after the foul ritual in Vault of the Incarnates was completed. Fyrakk the Blazing and his other two cousins managed to escape and are now wreaking havoc on the lands of the Dragon Isles. One of the Primal Incarnates will be the star of the open-world event—Fyrakk and Blizzard is treating him to a new model.
The Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid will feature rare items
Just like Vault of the Incarnates, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible will have special rare items. There will be three class trinkets that drop off Neltharion:
- Idol of Chaotic Arrogance: Your area effect spells and abilities have a chance to grant you 3,524 Primary stat for 12 seconds. During this time damage you receive is increased by five percent.
- Classes: Warrior, Paladin, Mage, Demon Hunter, and Evoker
- Stats: 537 Critical Strike
- Idol of Debilitating Arrogance: Your harmful debuffs, periodic spells, and abilities have a chance to grant you 3,524 Primary stat for 12 seconds. During this time you Bleed for 62,571 Nature damage over 12 seconds.
- Classes: Rogue, Priest, Death Knight, and Druid
- Stats: 537 Versatility
- Idol of Domineering Arrogance: Your summons’ attacks have a chance to grant you 5,776 Primary stat for 12 seconds. During this time you are slowed by 10 percent.
- Classes: Hunter, Shaman, Warlock, and Monk
- Stats: 537 Haste
On top of that, the first raid boss, Kazzara can drop yet another trinket, the fifth boss of the raid—Rashok can drop two-handed Agility staff, and Scalecommander Sarkareth can drop a cloak:
- Seething Black Dragonscale (trinket): Your attacks and abilities have a chance to grant you ephemeral dragon wings, increasing your Critical Strike by 1,037 and your Leech by 293 for 15 seconds. Use: Call upon an echo of Neltharion’s power to crash to the ground below you, dealing 24,477 Shadowflame damage to nearby enemies if you have traveled at least 15 yards. (Three Min Cooldown)
- Two-hand Agility staff
- Voice of the Silent Star
New creatures dwelling in Zaralek Cavern
New transmogs, weapons, and mounts
New weapon models
New transmogs and tier sets
New mounts
From new snail mounts to new models of Neltharion, Patch 10.1 has a lot to unpack. This is just the beginning and we can safely promise you there’s a lot more to come.