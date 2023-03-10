On March 8, Blizzard Entertainment shared details about the first major patch of World of Warcraft Dragonflight—Embers of Neltharion. Looking at the patch as a whole, it’s safe to say that this is one of the biggest content updates in the history of WoW as it will introduce new zone, raid, open-world event, new Renown, new season, new Dragonriding drake, and user interface changes.

Aside from that, Patch 10.1 will introduce major storylines and Blizzard is trying more than usual to keep things on the hush-hush to avoid spoiling the surprise. Thankfully, the PTR testing has started and we already know what Blizzard’s been cooking behind the curtains for us.

Be warned, these leaks are coming from the PTR and you’ll most likely encounter story spoilers. Now that is out of the way, here are all Dragonflight Patch 10.1 leaks that include new transmogs, mounts, appearances, and other upcoming changes that haven’t been officially revealed.

When is WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 coming out?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At the moment, we still don’t know the exact release date of Embers of Neltharion. But looking at the official Dragonflight roadmap, we assume we’ll start exploring Zaralek Cavern, the new zone in Patch 10.1, as early as late May or early June. It’s difficult to pinpoint an exact date, but it’s highly likely Blizzard will try to avoid overlapping the release of Patch 10.1 and Diablo 4 that’s scheduled for June 6.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 leaks class changes, new transmogs, mounts, and appearances

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Just like any other WoW patch, Patch 10.1 will introduce class balancing changes to spruce up the meta and make it more balanced. Here, we won’t tackle the official changes and you can read about that in our early Patch 10.1 patch notes that are updated with each PTR cycle. Instead, we’ll dive deep into what’s been Blizzard hiding away from us.

Right now, we have intel that Dracthy Evokers might be getting more specializations in Patch 10.1, and Neltharion is getting a new model. Aside from that, there are plenty of new creatures and mobs to unpack, as well as new transmogs, mounts, toys, and achievements.

Dracthyr Evoker might be getting a new specialization

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

According to Wowhead, Dracthyr Evokers might be getting a new specialization. Wowhead’s dataminers have found Dracthyr Evokers have their own special questline in Patch 10.1—Adamanthia. The first quest, Our Destiny, reads:

“Evokers only. Upon login you are toasted with NEW SPECIALIZATION REMEMBERED toast. This quest appears in your mailbox sent by Emberthal asking you to go to the Forbidden Reach. The mystery that was uncovered in 10.0.7 (not required for this quest) is about to unfold and she needs your help to talk Ebyssian down from a course of action she sees as folly.”

The other two quests mention Evokers boosting their allies. While Evokers can heal their group, this doesn’t imply they can boost their damage numbers in any way. This might hint at Evokers getting a new support specialization.

On the Patch 10.1 PTR, datamined quests seem to hint towards a new Evoker spec focused on "boost"ing allies, rather than dealing damage directly. Could a 3rd Evoker specialization be planned?#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/99cYV2SgzC pic.twitter.com/n2hbq5OrDA — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) March 10, 2023

Neltharion might be getting a makeover

Image via Activision Blizzard

In Patch 10.1, Neltharion, better known as Deathwing, is getting a model update. According to Wowhead, this only refers to his humanoid form and this model might be used in the Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid as we fight the Echo of Neltharion.

Fyrakk the Blazing is next in line for a new model

Fyrakk the Blazing is one of three Raszageth’s cousins that was released after the foul ritual in Vault of the Incarnates was completed. Fyrakk the Blazing and his other two cousins managed to escape and are now wreaking havoc on the lands of the Dragon Isles. One of the Primal Incarnates will be the star of the open-world event—Fyrakk and Blizzard is treating him to a new model.

With the first Patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion, we've datamined a new dragon model for the Primal Incarnate Fyrakk the Blazing.#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/a3LucdUDqY pic.twitter.com/5yMW87sCN4 — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) March 10, 2023

The Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid will feature rare items

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Just like Vault of the Incarnates, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible will have special rare items. There will be three class trinkets that drop off Neltharion:

Idol of Chaotic Arrogance : Your area effect spells and abilities have a chance to grant you 3,524 Primary stat for 12 seconds. During this time damage you receive is increased by five percent. Classes: Warrior, Paladin, Mage, Demon Hunter, and Evoker Stats: 537 Critical Strike

: Your area effect spells and abilities have a chance to grant you 3,524 Primary stat for 12 seconds. During this time damage you receive is increased by five percent. Idol of Debilitating Arrogance : Your harmful debuffs, periodic spells, and abilities have a chance to grant you 3,524 Primary stat for 12 seconds. During this time you Bleed for 62,571 Nature damage over 12 seconds. Classes: Rogue, Priest, Death Knight, and Druid Stats: 537 Versatility

: Your harmful debuffs, periodic spells, and abilities have a chance to grant you 3,524 Primary stat for 12 seconds. During this time you Bleed for 62,571 Nature damage over 12 seconds. Idol of Domineering Arrogance : Your summons’ attacks have a chance to grant you 5,776 Primary stat for 12 seconds. During this time you are slowed by 10 percent. Classes: Hunter, Shaman, Warlock, and Monk Stats: 537 Haste

: Your summons’ attacks have a chance to grant you 5,776 Primary stat for 12 seconds. During this time you are slowed by 10 percent.

On top of that, the first raid boss, Kazzara can drop yet another trinket, the fifth boss of the raid—Rashok can drop two-handed Agility staff, and Scalecommander Sarkareth can drop a cloak:

Seething Black Dragonscale (trinket): Your attacks and abilities have a chance to grant you ephemeral dragon wings, increasing your Critical Strike by 1,037 and your Leech by 293 for 15 seconds. Use: Call upon an echo of Neltharion’s power to crash to the ground below you, dealing 24,477 Shadowflame damage to nearby enemies if you have traveled at least 15 yards. (Three Min Cooldown)

Two-hand Agility staff

Voice of the Silent Star

New creatures dwelling in Zaralek Cavern

With the first Patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion, we've datamined models for a large number of baby creatures including Wyvern, Fire Elementals, Hornswog, Puppies, and More.https://t.co/TUUg9pVpRc pic.twitter.com/nYtjJbelxy — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) March 9, 2023

More NPCs are being added to Patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion. In this post, we focus on non-Dragon models.#Dragonflight #Warcrafthttps://t.co/mtDdiYr4KX pic.twitter.com/5NZDt2Gm8B — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) March 9, 2023

New transmogs, weapons, and mounts

New weapon models

We have our first look at the Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible Raid weapon models coming in Embers of Neltharion Patch 10.1! #Warcraft #Dragonflighthttps://t.co/GgaM93eoJr pic.twitter.com/Wk2xSz2uvK — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) March 10, 2023

We've datamined several Black Dragonflight themed weapon models which appear to be outdoor content rewards in Zaralek Cavern on the #Dragonflight Patch 10.1 PTR.https://t.co/vbgaWONcfh pic.twitter.com/Ib2G9Mb0gA — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) March 10, 2023

This Worgen Warrior themed sword and shield combo are two of many extremely interesting class specific weapons, shields, and offhand item models datamined on the #Dragonflight Patch 10.1 PTR!https://t.co/WbW8Nz3e1y pic.twitter.com/MyNRUfGVH3 — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) March 10, 2023

With the release of a new raid in #Dragonflight Patch 10.1 comes a slew of new gear, some of which may be familiar to veteran players. One such weapon is Ashkandur, Fall of the Brotherhood, a two-handed sword reminiscent of Ashkandi from Blackwing Lair!https://t.co/DKcx7ryZsW pic.twitter.com/sJBcX9J8l4 — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) March 9, 2023

New transmogs and tier sets

The Zaralek Cavern armor sets are now up in our PTR Dressing Room! See what your character looks like in this new armor.#Warcraft #Dragonflighthttps://t.co/cXkZ4sbeOD pic.twitter.com/mHZl7N7rbu — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) March 10, 2023

We've datamined a few more Season 2 Paladin Tier set tints and updated our earlier post!#Warcraft #Dragonflight https://t.co/DLAQWDFPef pic.twitter.com/HqXkdLSG5j — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) March 10, 2023

New mounts

Dragonfight Season 2 Keystone Master mount?



The first build of Patch 10.1 adds a new lizard-esque mount that closely resembles the #Dragonflight Season 1 Keystone Master mount Hailstorm Armoredon.#Warcrafthttps://t.co/c1TW76Wvp1 pic.twitter.com/c81TMfMsnm — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) March 9, 2023

With the first Patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion, we've datamined models for new Crystal Snail mounts including a spectacular pink one that we know how to obtain from the Mount Collections!https://t.co/G3jrD22OcQ pic.twitter.com/rm5746mT5W — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) March 9, 2023

From new snail mounts to new models of Neltharion, Patch 10.1 has a lot to unpack. This is just the beginning and we can safely promise you there’s a lot more to come.