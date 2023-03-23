Best Primordial Stones combinations for DPS in WoW Dragonflight

Added in Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7, Primordial Stones are a new catch-up system designed to kill time until Patch 10.1 and help players who still didn’t fully experience the high-end content to do so. Paired with Onyx Annulet and obtained in the Zskera Vaults, Primordial Stones will start at level 411 and can be upgraded up to level 424.

Although ideal Primordial Stone combinations will vary from role to role and from spec to spec, there are still top Primordial Stones combinations that you can use on almost every DPS and still top the charts. Bear in mind that Onyx Annulet and Primordial Stones won’t pay off until you obtain your best-in-slot stones.

So, here are the best Primordial Stones that will be a DPS increase to all specs in Dragonflight.

Best DPS Primordial Stones combinations for raiding in WoW Dragonflight

Before we dive into the list of Primordial Stones any spec will be on the lookout for, it’s worth noting that this list tackles only universally best Primordial Stones for DPS classes. So, if you want to tweak your Primordial Stones to either suit your playstyle better or to optimize your DPS output, we advise you to do a bit more research.

Now that’s out of the way, here’s the list of Primordial Stones and their effects you can mix and match to reach your potential in raids:

Humming Arcane Stone – Dealing Magic damage has a chance to fire Arcane missiles for each Primordial Stone family you have equipped, each dealing 8422 Arcane damage.

– Dealing Magic damage has a chance to fire Arcane missiles for each Primordial Stone family you have equipped, each dealing 8422 Arcane damage. Freezing Ice Stone – Dealing damage has a chance to chill the enemy, dealing 20214 Frost damage and slowing them by 15 percent for six seconds.

– Dealing damage has a chance to chill the enemy, dealing 20214 Frost damage and slowing them by 15 percent for six seconds. Flame Licked Stone – Dealing damage has a chance to set the enemy on fire, dealing 21665 Fire damage over seven seconds.

– Dealing damage has a chance to set the enemy on fire, dealing 21665 Fire damage over seven seconds. Echoing Thunder Stone – Moving builds an electrical charge, causing your next damaging ability to also deal 18047 Nature damage.

– Moving builds an electrical charge, causing your next damaging ability to also deal 18047 Nature damage. Desirous Blood Stone– Dealing damage has a chance to drain life, dealing 15160 Shadow damage and healing you for that amount.

Best DPS Primordial Stones combinations for Mythic+ in WoW Dragonflight

Although some Primordial Stones for raiding might overlap with the stones you’ll be using in your Mythic+ runs, you’ll still have to spend a lot of time in the Zskera Vaults farming and arming yourself to teeth.

Here’s the list of Primordial Stones that will be ideal for all your Mythic+ runs:

Storm Infused Stone – Critically striking an enemy has a chance to shock them and two nearby enemies, dealing 11625 Nature damage.

– Critically striking an enemy has a chance to shock them and two nearby enemies, dealing 11625 Nature damage. Freezing Ice Stone – Dealing damage has a chance to chill the enemy, dealing 20214 Frost damage and slowing them by 15 percent for six seconds.

– Dealing damage has a chance to chill the enemy, dealing 20214 Frost damage and slowing them by 15 percent for six seconds. Humming Arcane Stone – Dealing Magic damage has a chance to fire Arcane missiles for each Primordial Stone family you have equipped, each dealing 8422 Arcane damage.

– Dealing Magic damage has a chance to fire Arcane missiles for each Primordial Stone family you have equipped, each dealing 8422 Arcane damage. Pestilent Plague Stone – Dealing damage has a chance to infect the target with a plague that spreads to nearby enemies, dealing 7821 Nature damage over nine seconds.

– Dealing damage has a chance to infect the target with a plague that spreads to nearby enemies, dealing 7821 Nature damage over nine seconds. Echoing Thunder Stone – Moving builds an electrical charge, causing your next damaging ability to also deal 18047 Nature damage.

– Moving builds an electrical charge, causing your next damaging ability to also deal 18047 Nature damage. Desirous Blood Stone – Dealing damage has a chance to drain life, dealing 15160 Shadow damage and healing you for that amount.

– Dealing damage has a chance to drain life, dealing 15160 Shadow damage and healing you for that amount. Obscure Pastel Stone– Spells and abilities have a chance to cast a random Primordial Stone effect.

For Mythic+ dungeons, you’ll have more options as you’ll need AoE, single-target, and cleave damage builds, but the above-mentioned Primordial Stones should serve you well.