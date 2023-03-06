VALORANT: Is it worth unlocking Gekko right away?

With the debut of VALORANT’s 22nd agent and sixth overall initiator, Gekko, right around the corner, it’s no surprise that many are wondering whether or not the new character is worth unlocking.

While those with Xbox Game Pass subscriptions will have access to the new agent right away, it is still often worth pondering this question considering it otherwise takes tens of thousands of XP or $10 to unlock him.

As showcased both during VCT LOCK//IN and in his official agent trailer, Gekko does appear primed to bring a refreshing jolt of energy and fun to the game thanks to his personality and the theme of his kit.

For those curious about how the new Angeleno will perform in the meta, however, here’s a breakdown of whether it’s worth prioritizing unlocking Gekko in VALORANT.

Should you unlock Gekko right away in VALORANT?

The long story short is, yes, Gekko seems like he should be a solid option to unlock right away in VALORANT.

As with any new character in competitive games, however, the concerns lie with just how viable he will be across the various skill levels of lobbies.

By the pick-up-and-play nature of his kit, however, Gekko does seem like an agent that many players will have fun using, as well as an option that should fit in with a lot of team comps.

Unlike KAY/O and Sova, Gekko’s abilities don’t seem to require learning line-ups to get the full value of them, but they’re also flexible enough that you can afford to be more selfish with them and not have to sync up with teammates all the time like with Skye and Breach.

Gekko’s creature-companions also mostly auto-trigger themselves, whether they’re flashing and stunning enemies or defusing the Spike. Him having a molly as well is just the icing on the cake as being able to force enemies off the bomb in post-plant situations, or delay pushes, is immensely valuable in a game like VALORANT. Lastly, Gekko’s ult, which seems to function like a Skye Trailblazer with much-higher stakes, could be really OP early on.

Ultimately, where the skill ceiling seems to lie with Gekko is whether or not players can get creative with the Spike, as well as can maximize picking up his abilities and use them multiple times in rounds.

Gekko will officially be released at the start of VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two on Tuesday, March 7.