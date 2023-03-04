Here are all the abilities for Gekko, VALORANT’s newest initiator

VALORANT developer Riot Games has revealed the abilities of Gekko, the upcoming creature-wielding agent who is set to be released soon.

Gekko is an initiator that will take out the competition with the help of his buddies—and we don’t mean his teammates. Gekko is a unique agent that possesses multiple creatures named after his abilities which he uses to flash, detain, and concuss enemies.

Here are all the VALORANT abilities for Gekko.

Dizzy (E)

Image via Riot Games

Gekko equips Dizzy and fires it to soar through the air. Dizzy charges and then unleashes plasma blasts at enemies in line of sight. Enemies hit by her plasma are blinded.

When Dizzy expires, she reverts into a dormant globule which can be picked up by Gekko for another charge after a short cooldown.

Wingman (Q)

Image via Riot Games

Gekko equips Wingman and fires it seeking enemies. Wingman unleashes a concussive blast toward the first enemy he sees.

Gekko can use alternate fire to send Wingman out to either defuse the Spike or plant the Spike. Gekko must have the Spike in his inventory to use Wingman as the planter. Gekko can retrieve Wingman after a short cooldown.

Mosh Pit (C)

Image via Riot Games

Gekko equips Mosh Pit and can throw the projectile underhand with alternate fire or throw normally using regular fire.

Mosh duplicates upon landing and explodes after a short delay across a wide area, most similar to a KAY/O grenade.

Thrash (X)

Image via Riot Games

Gekko equips Thrash and steers her toward the enemies. Activate to lunge and explode, which detains enemies. After Thrash expires she can be picked up to gain another charge after a short cooldown to be used once more.

Gekko is set to be showcased at VCT LOCK//IN while the official release of the agent is touted for March 7.