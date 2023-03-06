When does Gekko release in VALORANT? Release date and time

Gekko is set to join VALORANT as the game’s 22nd agent and sixth overall initiator, and the Los Angeles-based space maker has really excited the community since his official debut on the final day of VCT LOCK//IN.

The new agent makes use of his creature-based abilities; four unique and somewhat adorable little guys that each provide at least one piece of utility. Mosh Pit expands after landing on the ground, then explodes after a short delay. Dizzy charges at enemies and blinds any in its line-of-sight. Wingman can be sent forward to concuss the first enemy he sees, or even plant or defuse the spike with his alt-fire. Finally, Thrash (Gekko’s ultimate) is steered like a Skye wolf and will lunge at enemies and detain them.

Image via Riot Games

These abilities position Gekko to potentially carve out a space in the meta as an elite space clearer, and one that could benefit compositions that want to play either space or slow. Additionally, all of his abilities (minus Mosh Pit) can be reacquired by picking up the globule on the ground and used again after a cooldown.

Thankfully, players will not have to wait long for his arrival.

Gekko release date and time

Gekko will officially release on Tuesday, March 7 with the launch of VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two. The new act should start some time after 12pm CT, after Episode Six, Act One ends and after a brief maintenance/patching period.

Players will be able to earn access to Gekko by activating his contract in the agents tab and leveling it up to level five. Alternatively, players can also purchase the five levels of his contract using VP. Players who have an Xbox Game Pass account tied to their Riot and VALORANT account will unlock access to Gekko (and all future new agents) immediately upon release.