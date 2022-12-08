A huge, game-changing partnership between Microsoft’s Xbox division and Riot Games officially goes live on Dec. 12, allowing Game Pass subscribers who play Riot’s iconic titles like League of Legends and VALORANT to unlock some sizable benefits.

Game Pass subscribers will unlock benefits for League, VALORANT, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra. Starting on Dec. 12 for League and VALORANT players, and in January for Wild Rift players, Game Pass subscribers will be able to unlock the entire roster of champions and agents in each game and will have day-one access to new characters when they launch, plus a collection of other rewards and perks.

That’s over 160 champions in League and all 18 VALORANT agents, plus the Wild Rift champions that will be available in January 2023, and all future characters as well. Are you an active or potential Game Pass subscriber looking to get access to all these perks? Here’s what you gotta do.

How to unlock all League champions and VALORANT agents through Game Pass

Naturally, you will need an active Game Pass subscription to gain access to all the characters. Those who want the rewards from the Xbox-Riot partnership will need either an Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription, which is $1 for the first month, then $15 a month for Ultimate or $10 a month for PC. Ultimate combines PC and Xbox Game Pass, plus offers additional in-game content and perks.

If your Game Pass membership expires, your in-game benefits will be lost. But if you renew your Game Pass membership anytime after your Xbox profile is linked to your Riot account, you’ll unlock benefits in-game.

How to connect your Riot account to a Game Pass account

Click this link to access the Xbox Social Sign-in Page and allow Riot to access your Xbox account. Sign in with your Riot account credentials. View the Riot connected accounts page to make sure your Xbox account is properly connected.

The next time you log into a Riot game with a connected account (starting Dec. 12), you should receive a notification that you have unlocked benefits. All content unlocked through Game Pass membership will have a “Reward Program” indicator. It may take up to 24 hours for benefits to appear for users who just recently subscribed to Game Pass.