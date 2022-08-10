How to change your username in Tower of Fantasy

Customizing your character is an essential part of Tower of Fantasy, if you’re looking to personalize your experience as much as possible.

In addition to changing the physical attributes of your character, you’ll also need to assign a unique username to your account. Not all players can come up with the coolest nicknames when they’re asked on the spot. If you believe you can come up with a better name, you’ll have the option to change your username, however.

How to change your Tower of Fantasy username

Players can change their username anytime they want in Tower of Fantasy. They will need to spend Dark Crystals to change their username, though. Dark Crystals are the premium currency in the game, and players can acquire them by completing waypoints, achievements, and unlocking regions.

Leveling up the battle pass is also another decent way to acquire more Dark Crystals. The battle pass’ free version offers fewer Dark Crystals, so players in urgent need of them may want to consider getting the premium version.

The premium version of the battle pass will feature noticeably more rewards compared to the free version,

If you’re planning to re-roll in Tower of Fantasy, you may want to avoid using your preferred username in your first account.

You’ll need a new email and a username for each re-roll, and using your preferred username on your first account will limit your options.