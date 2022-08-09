All Tower of Fantasy redemption codes

Tower of Fantasy, Hotta Studios’ magnum opus, is set to release imminently. With many players describing the game as a second Genshin Impact, the developers are looking to prove that the game is so much more than that. With a massive open world, tons of exploration locations, a plethora of varied playable characters, and over 3 million pre-registers, Tower of Fantasy has all the tools it needs to become one of 2022’s massive hits.

For players new to the open-world genre, the game might be a little overwhelming and confusing at first. Even though the user interface is pretty straightforward, not all of the features in the game are as transparent. Due to this, the developers have released codes to smoothen the starting journey for a lot of players.

Tower of Fantasy redemption codes

These codes make the early game grind somewhat easier by providing players with bonuses that they would not ordinarily get. Each of the codes provides different bonuses and redeeming them all will ensure a good headstart for any player waiting to play the game.

These are all of the active Tower of Fantasy codes currently available. Keep in mind that these codes are limited-time only and will expire eventually, so we recommend players use them as soon as possible.

EYP8I9TJQS

EUKM917TIOL

IFO3KN1GHQ0

JKGS7O1MA

OFXTCPDWYQ7

PDU4CTVA15S9

As mentioned earlier, each of these codes will provide different bonuses when redeemed. Claiming all of them whenever possible is advised.

How to redeem rewards using codes in Tower of Fantasy

Image via Perfect World

To use these codes, you will have to first play through the game’s mandatory tutorial at the beginning. Upon completion, the game gives you access to its open world and the rest of the features are introduced slowly over time. Redeeming codes is possible once the tutorial is fully complete. To redeem these codes, you will need to follow these steps.

Complete the tutorial, then navigate to the top-right corner of the screen.

Find the “Gift” option and click it.

Find the “Redeem Code” option and either type or copy-paste any of these codes in the field.

Upon entering the code, click “Confirm.”

After confirming these codes, the rewards will be redeemed to your account. Each code can only be used once per account and they will only last for a limited time, so claim them while you can.

For players who might have missed the duration on these codes, fear not. As is the case with most of these games, codes are periodically released over time through events and we will keep you updated with any new codes as they are made available.