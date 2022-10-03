Lin could be the next banner character coming to Tower of Fantasy

Several teasers for the upcoming Vera update of Tower of Fantasy suggest that the highly anticipated Simulacra, Lin, could be the next banner character of the game.

One of those teasers is the official Vera update trailer released by Hotta Studios earlier today. The majority of the clip showed Lin, who is so far the only character in the Chinese version of the game belonging to the Aberration element. She has been regarded as one of the best characters in Tower of Fantasy since she can adapt to any element thanks to her skills.

Another teaser that suggests Lin as the next banner character in the game was posted by the official Japanese Twitter account of Tower of Fantasy. An image showing a silhouette on a green background may indicate that it could be Lin based on the pattern of the character in the poster. PCGamesN translated the caption of the image, which reads as “Suddenly, I received a mysterious message! They seem to be preparing for something… Now, who is the owner of this voice…”

Hotta Studios is still not confirming who will follow Cobalt-B as the next banner character of the game. The teaser by the Japanese Tower of Fantasy Twitter account strongly suggests that Lin will be coming soon. But if it will be based on the trailer, other possible banner character candidates in the coming weeks or months include the Fire type, Ruby, and Saki Fuwa, who is one of the best Ice-type characters in the Chinese version.

As for Cobalt-B’s banner, it will arrive to the game on Oct. 6. Also, the new Vera Orienteering Limited-Time Event is currently live in Tower of Fantasy and will run until Oct. 12.