When does the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 update release?

Tower of Fantasy players are in for a treat with a major update coming just around the corner. It will bring a new region called Vera, new mounts, monsters, weapons, and more content to discover.

Since the game’s launch last August, this will be the first major update that will bring a slew of content to players. It was announced for fall, and the release date is fast approaching.

#TowerofFantasy ⚔ Vera 2.0 Sneak Peek



Step into the wilderness and venture into the unknown together – Explore the vast desert landscape and the Mirror City suspended in mid-air



🏜️Welcome to "Vera" and "Mirroria" 🪞#ToF pic.twitter.com/r1yPuGdjBE — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) August 24, 2022

Here is when the 2.0 update will join Tower of Fantasy.

When does the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 update come out?

The 2.0 update was initially announced for fall 2022. But recently, the developers revealed it will officially be introduced to the game on Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, a “preview stream” will give a first look at the update’s content on Oct. 13. The event will be opened to co-stream on Twitch, and will be able to be watched on the official channel.

Since it might be of significant size, it’s recommended to make some space on your device, whether you play on PC or mobile, to welcome the new update in the game.