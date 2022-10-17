Tower of Fantasy’s Vera update will introduce a whole new playable area

Tower of Fantasy fans are in for a treat as the free-to-play, open-world RPG is about to get even bigger. The Vera update will introduce a whole new playable map area, adding to the massive Aesperia map already available in the game.

Vera Plane will be home to a baking desert that players can explore and a futuristic city known as Mirroria. The desert will provide players with a dangerous and challenging new region to explore, and you will hopefully be able to take full advantage of the myriad of traversal options that set Tower of Fantasy apart from the competition. Players can expect both new areas to be filled with things to find, fight, and engage with.

The desert will be filled with all manner of threats, such as quicksand and sandstorms, and Mirroria might seem advanced but beneath the surface lurks a dangerous threat that players will need to face.

The Vera expansion, known as the Version 2.0 update, will launch on Oct. 20 and will introduce new monsters, bosses, and also new characters that players can add to their parties. One of the most exciting aspects of the latest update is that it will allow new players to begin their experience in Vera, should they wish to.

New players can either start their adventure in Vera or begin the same way that all other players did. If this becomes a standard feature for the title moving forward, it will be a welcome change to how these RPGs usually work. Players can also look forward to the introduction of Ruby, a new character who uses a powerful drone to aid her in combat.

Tower of Fantasy is available on Android, iOS, and PC, and the Vera update will launch on all platforms on Oct. 20.