Tower of Fantasy Crispy Chicken Burger Recipe Guide | Where to Get the Crispy Chicken Burger Recipe

The Crispy Chicken Burger is an incredibly useful food item to cook in Tower of Fantasy, letting players restore Satiety as well as a large amount of health when consumed. That being said, acquiring the recipe for it can be a little tricky, which is why we have outlined the process for you.

Here is how you can get your hands on the Crispy Chicken Burger recipe in Tower of Fantasy.

How to get the Crispy Chicken Burger Recipe in Tower of Fantasy

There are two primary ways in which you can unlock the Crispy Chicken Burger recipe in Tower of Fantasy. The primary method, which also happens to be the easier one of the two, involves the player purchasing the recipe straight from Margarette, an NPC that acts as a Food Vendor at Banges Dock.

Alternatively, players can opt to unlock the Crispy chicken Burger recipe in Tower of Fantasy by their own means by simply utilizing the Creation mechanic at any Cooking Pot in Aesperia. But unlocking the recipe for the Crispy Chicken Burger takes a lot more effort than simply cooking it, which makes the first method relatively easy if you happen to have the resources needed.

Buying the Crispy Chicken Burger recipe from Margarette

To buy the recipe from Margarette, players will need to get to the Banges region. To make your way there, you will need to complete Chapter One of the Astra story in Tower of Fantasy, which will unlock the Jetboard Relic. This will let players cross the body of water resting between the starting island and the continent of Aesperia.

Once you’ve reached the Banges Dock, talk to Margarette to purchase the Crispy Chicken Burger recipe for 1,000 Gold. While this amount may seem a bit too pricey, this is a one-time purchase and a valuable investment given the Gold reward from the Bounty, as well as the several benefits that the Crispy Chicken Burger provides.

Unlocking the Crispy Chicken Burger recipe through the Creation mechanic

The second method takes a bit of work, but won’t put a dent in your wallet. By using the Creation mechanic at any Cooking Pot in Aesperia, players can unlock and cook the Crispy Chicken Burger recipe.

You will need three ingredients:

Homi Grain

Lettuce

Poultry Meat

Cooking the dish will only require one of each ingredient, however, unlocking the recipe requires at least 15 ingredients in total. Since Homi Grain are pretty common, players can opt to use 13x Homi Grain and one of the other two ingredients each. Players can switch up the ingredient quantities depending on which ingredient they have more in abundance.