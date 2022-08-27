Best weapons in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy, the free-to-play open-world MMORPG by Perfect World’s Hotta Studio, took the gaming world by storm when it launched globally earlier this month for mobile and PC. Here, players get a chance to explore the vast open world of Aida by using the characters in the game, known as Simulacra.

These Simulacra serve as the characters players can get through Tower of Fantasy’s gacha system. But they are not only the characters that can be used, since these Simulacra are the AI personas of the weapons players use in battle. You can set your character into any of these Simulacra, but it won’t affect your weapons’ performance in the game.

So far, there are 15 Simulacra weapons available in Tower of Fantasy. Four are non-Simulacra weapons, meaning they do not have an AI persona counterpart, making a total of 19 playable weapons in the game. Of course, these weapons vary in terms of skills, and some may stand out above the rest when it comes to their performance during combat.

Here is our Tower of Fantasy weapons tier list for August 2022.

Tower of Fantasy weapons tier list (August 2022)

S+ (highest tier, could be considered overpowered)

Samir/Dual EM Stars (Main DPS)

Samir/Dual EM Stars is currently the best and most powerful main DPS weapon in the meta. It can deal enormous damage in an instant, especially when you utilize its Dual Fire attack. Reaching Dual Fire’s potential to deal up to 154 percent of attack while launching on the target can crush enemies, and its Bullet Rain attack deals continuous 50.6 percent of attack while in the air.

Its Electro Field skill can be deadly, dealing damage equal to 269.8 percent of attack. Samir’s Discharge, known as the Domain of Thunder, removes all debuffs from its user, as well as the ability to suspend all targets within an area of reach. The damage output it can produce could reach as much as 238.3 percent of attack in three seconds, while the domain lasts for 3.5 seconds and can deal 42.4 percent of attack to a chosen target every 0.5 seconds of the skill. That’s a total killer.

Samir/Dual EM Stars is the best option when choosing the best main DPS weapon in today’s meta. Use it alongside King/Scythe of the Crow and Nemesis/Venus to have the current meta composition.

King/Scythe of the Crow (Shieldbreaker)

If you want to have the strongest and most consistent shieldbreaker in the current meta, then King/Scythe of the Crow is for you. This Fire-type weapon has the potential to deal up to almost 110 percent of attack plus six with its normal attack. Swinging the scythe is also deadly, bringing the possibility of inflicting up to almost 500 percent of attack.

Also, the Awakening trait of King makes it a powerhouse when it comes to healing and tanking damage. Reaching its 4,000 Awakening can grant the ability to restore HP equal to 10 percent of its maximum HP for every five enemies that are killed. Traveling through Aida with the Scythe of the Crow as the equipped weapon is highly recommended, since it can instantly destroy artifacts along the way.

Nemesis/Venus (Utility)

Nemesis/Venus proves her worth by claiming the spot as the first banner character in Tower of Fantasy thanks to her powerful abilities. She can deal enormous damage as a sub DPS weapon, but her capacity to heal makes Nemesis a must-get, especially for those who really want to have the perfect and most effective team in the game at the moment.

Nemesis’ Perfect Attack known as the Twin Spinning Focus allows its user to fire a charged orb which can deal up to 172 percent of attack, all while creating a slowing magenta field that lasts for three seconds. But at the same time, dodging using the Venus weapon can heal nearby allies by more than 67 percent of the Wanderer’s attack, and create a small healing chain that is triggered every two seconds.

S (very strong weapons, very viable and consistent options)

Meryl/Rosy Edge (Shieldbreaker)

Crow/Thunderblades (Main DPS)

Cocoritter/Absolute Zero (Utility)

If you can’t get your desired Simulacra, especially those which are mentioned above, there are other options you can still use that can potentially match the current meta weapon composition.

Meryl/Rosy Edge is a great shieldbreaker, and her skill summons an ice wall that surrounds a wide area to enclose the opponent’s moves. Crow/Thunderblades is a good back-up in case you can’t pull a Samir, with it being a Volt type and a potentially massive damage dealer. Cocoritter/Absolute Zero is a magnificent healing machine, especially when you manage to promote it to one-star or more, since she can summon a healing bee that can constantly heal you while moving.

A (strong weapons, good options for combat)

Tsubasa/Icewind Arrow (Main DPS)

Zero/Negating Cube (Utility)

Huma/Molten Shield V2 (Defense)

Shiro/Chakram of the Seas (Main DPS)

All of these weapons are effective in their own respective roles, and can be your best options if you can’t manage to pull the weapons above. However, they could become stronger if you can promote them to at least two stars or more to unlock their full potential.

B (good weapons, have the potential to be strong if stars are four or more)

Echo/Thunderous Halberd (Shieldbreaker)

Bai Ling/Nightingale’s Feather (Main DPS)

Pepper/Staff of Scars (Utility)

These are the more common weapons that you can get from the gacha pulls, making it easier to promote them to four or even six stars. But compared to the weapons above, you may not be able to use these effectively on stronger bosses if they are around three stars or below.

C (average weapons, could still see improvement when buffed)

Hilda/The Terminator (Main DPS)

Ene/Pummeler (Defense)

These weapons need a buff to be viable since they can only be used efficiently in the current meta when you promote them to six stars. But still, they are only good for simple explorations across the map.

D (last options to be used, not that effective)

Combat Blade

Composite Bow

EM Blade

Frosted Spear

Tower of Fantasy PvP best weapons (August 2022)

As for the PvP mode of Tower of Fantasy, there are no weapons that can be considered overpowered or unbalanced, since every match relies on the players’ skills as opposed to the game enemies which are more straightforward and easier to deal with. But the meta team players use to reach the highest rank as possible is the weapon composition of Meryl/Rosy Edge, Nemesis/Venus, and Cocoritter/Absolute Zero.

The game’s PvP mode is set on a one-vs-one match against another player. That is why weapons that can provide excellent healing abilities are the best options. Nemesis’ healing potential mixed with its massive AoE damage output tops the current PvP meta, as well as Cocoritter, which is the game’s current best healer in addition to being a decent melee weapon. Meryl/Rosy Edge’s abilities also make a match one-sided, especially when it summons the ice wall that opens the possibility for Meryl to lock the opponent through her spin attack.

As for other PvP options, Samir/Dual EM Stars, King/Scythe of the Crow, and Huma/Molten Shield V2 are also excellent options. But because they lack the capacity to heal as much damage as the Meryl-Nemesis-Cocoritter comp can, their user should be able to dodge often during a match.

S (very strong weapons, very viable and consistent options)

Meryl/Rosy Edge

Nemesis/Venus

Cocoritter/Absolute Zero

A (strong weapons, good options for combat)

Samir/Dual EM Stars

King/Scythe of the Crow

Huma/Molten Shield V2

B (average to good weapons)

Crow/Thunderblades (Main DPS)

Tsubasa/Icewind Arrow (Main DPS)

Zero/Negating Cube (Utility)

Shiro/Chakram of the Seas (Main DPS)

C (last options to be used, not that effective)

Echo/Thunderous Halberd (Shieldbreaker)

Bai Ling/Nightingale’s Feather (Main DPS)

Pepper/Staff of Scars (Utility)

Combat Blade

Composite Bow

EM Blade

Frosted Spear

Are the meta weapons worth chasing in Tower of Fantasy?

Since the more powerful weapons at the moment in Tower of Fantasy are those that belong to the SSR rarity, which is the highest rarity in the game (or 0.75 percent probability on both the Choice Weapons banner and Featured Weapon banner), it would be a big gamble if you really try to chase the meta weapons. Spending a ton of cash is possible for gacha draws, but you can’t guarantee their result.

But compared to other gacha games, the resources you need to use to draw in Tower of Fantasy are more prevalent and easier to farm. That is why more players indulge in the game, spending their free Black, Gold, or Red nucleus to try their luck for a potentially powerful SSR weapon. You can still spend some real-life money if you want an easier (yet unsure) path to chase these high-rarity weapons, but even the devs say that a player should spend their money moderately.