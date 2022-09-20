How to make Iced Strawberry Soda in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has been letting players craft food and drinks to aid themselves in the game since its inception but has only recently begun the Aida Café event that lets players run a cafe where players conjure up food and drinks for the hordes of customers. Every customer has their own preferences, likes, and dislikes, so you will have to pay close attention to give this drink to the correct customers.

The Iced Strawberry Soda can also be used on the players themselves to aid them during gameplay, while also being an integral part in acquiring an ancient relic.

Here’s how you can unlock the recipe to create as many Iced Strawberry Sodas as you like in Tower of Fantasy.

How to unlock the Iced Strawberry Soda recipe in Tower of Fantasy

Unlike other food items in Tower of Fantasy, Iced Strawberry Soda can only be unlocked through one method, which is by unlocking the recipe by cooking it.

To do this, make your way to any cooking robot marked by an icon of a pot on the Map and proceed to interact with it to open the cooking menu. Now, if you have already unlocked the recipe, all you need to do is choose the Iced Strawberry Soda under the Cooking tab and go ahead with making the drink.

Assuming you haven’t unlocked the recipe yet, the process is a little different. Interact with the cooking robot and head to the Creation tab. Since you haven’t unlocked the recipe yet, the number of ingredients needed will be a lot more. Below are the ingredients required to unlock the Iced Strawberry Soda recipe:

2x Strawberry

2x Honey

11x Carbonated Water

It is possible to use lesser amounts of Carbonated Water, but this will only decrease the success rate for you to unlock the recipe. If you use 11 Carbonated Water as recommended, the success rate goes up to 100 percent.

Once you have unlocked the Iced Strawberry Soda, the number of ingredients needed to make it thereafter decreases significantly:

2x Strawberry

2x Honey

1x Carbonated Water

The Iced Strawberry Soda is, however, not the best food item you can cook for yourself. The drink restores 10 satiety while increasing Flame Resistance by 10 percent and adding 170 to Flame Resistance for 900 seconds.

The drink is, on the contrary, commonly crafted for its other use in Tower of Fantasy. Early on in the game, you can use the Iced Strawberry Soda to barbie a guard present at the Hyena Carnival to receive the Colossus Arms Relic in exchange.