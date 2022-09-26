All Aida Cafe Recipes and Food Preferences in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy, you get to run your own restaurant. In the new limited-time event, you are put in charge of running Aida Cafe, where you will need to handle the day-to-day operations of the business and serve your customers their favorite dishes. Balancing your daily questing and handling Aida Cafe during this event may prove to be challenging.
The addition of Aida Cafe also brings in new food items never seen before in the game, along with new recipes that utilize these ingredients.
Before we get to everything related to making all of these dishes, old and new, we will need to know the ingredients that go into making them. Most of the ingredients used in these dishes are easy to acquire, so it should not be much trouble to start making all of the new dishes.
All Aida Cafe Ingredients in Tower of Fantasy
As mentioned earlier, the ingredients to make these dishes are quite easy to acquire. There are a total of seven different ingredients to collect and they can be found in various ways. Some of them come from plants while others drop from animals. The rest of them can be acquired from defeated enemies as well.
Here are all of the ingredients used in recipes in Tower of Fantasy.
- Salmon: Salmon is a super rare ingredient. It can be found as a random drop after defeating Sobek. Salmon can also be acquired by capturing Lake Bass in Crown and around Southern Naa Fjords.
- Turkey: Turkey is a super rare ingredient. It can be found as a random drop by defeating large Hyenas around Astra.
- Wild Boar Meat: Wild Boar Meat is a super rare ingredient. It can be found as a random drop by hunting Wild Boars around Astra.
- Apple: Apple is a super rare ingredient. It can be found by gathering fallen fruit near Omnium Tower in Astra. They can also be gathered from fallen fruits near Spacerift: Signal Station Ruins in Banges.
- Grapes: Grapes are a super rare ingredient. They can be found as random drops by defeating Ravagers on Raincaller Island in Navia.
- Sesame: Sesame is a super rare ingredient. It can be found by gathering Brown Rice on Raincaller Island in Navia.
- Sugar Cube: Sugar Cube is a super rare ingredient. It can be found as a random drop by defeating Heirs of Aida near The Lumina in Crown.
Once you gather all the ingredients, preferably multiple amounts of each, it is time to start working on the recipes for your customers.
All Aida Cafe Recipes in Tower of Fantasy
There are a total of 10 different recipes in the Aida Cafe event that you can cook. Each of these recipes will be required to create their respective dishes and served to customers. Depending on the Simulacrum, each customer will have different tastes and will want different dishes.
As such, these are all of the meals you can create using their recipes.
Apple Cake
- Apple
- Brown Rice
- Grape
- Poultry Egg
Roast Suckling Pig
- Honey
- Lettuce
- Sugar
- Wild Boar Meat
Roasted Drumsticks with Veggies
- Lettuce
- Mushroom
- Turkey
Braised Turkey with Apples
- Apple
- Broccoli
- Potato
- Turkey
Small Sesame Rice Dumplings
- Brown Rice
- Mushroom
- Sesame
Fruit Punch
- Apple
- Balloon Fruit
- Carbonated Water
- Grapes
Pan-Fried Salmon
- Honey
- Lettuce
- Salmon
Gingerbread
- Brown Rice
- Honey
- Sugar
Apple Juice
- Apple
- Carbonated Water
- Sugar
Turkey Beet Soup
- Mushroom
- Potato
- Turkey
As shown above, the meals all require a combination of the Super Rare ingredients and some of the more common ingredients that can be found easily. After you cook the meals you need, you will need to know which meals can be served to which character based on their food preferences.
All Aida Cafe Food Preferences in Tower of Fantasy
All of the characters involved in the Aida Cafe event have their own food preferences and you will have to make several dishes to fulfill their wants. There are a total of 16 different characters that will require different dishes if you wish to fully satisfy them.
The dishes can be divided into five categories: Soup, Side Dish, Main Dish, Drink, and Dessert. If you match up all of these dishes to the food preferences of the character, you will get the most points during this event.
Here are all of the characters and their preferred meals.
Tsubasa
- Soup: Turkey Beet Soup
- Side Dish: Barnacle Stew
- Main Dish: Roast Suckling Pig
- Drink: Fruit Punch
- Dessert: Chocolate Bread
Pepper
- Soup: Breakfast Cereal
- Side Dish: Roasted Drumstick with Veggies
- Main Dish: Braised Turkey with Apples
- Drink: Nut Tea
- Dessert: Fruit Cake
Claudia
- Soup: Sea Crab Soup
- Side Dish: Roasted Drumstick with Veggies
- Main Dish: Roast Suckling Pig
- Drink: Honeyed Fruit Juice
- Dessert: Apple Cake
Hilda
- Soup: Small Sesame Rice Dumplings
- Side Dish: Pan-Seared Salmon
- Main Dish: Fried Chicken
- Drink: Honeyed Fruit Juice
- Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls
Samir
- Soup: Sea Crab Soup
- Side Dish: Roasted Drumstick with Veggies
- Main Dish: Roast Suckling Pig
- Drink: Fruit Punch
- Dessert: Gingerbread
Zero
- Soup: Turkey Beet Soup
- Side Dish: Roasted Drumstick with Veggies
- Main Dish: Fried Chicken
- Drink: Iced Strawberry Soda
- Dessert: Apple Cake
Cobalt-B
- Soup: Eel and Mushroom Soup
- Side Dish: Fries
- Main Dish: Spicy Burger
- Drink: Thundercloud Blueberry Soda
- Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls
Cocoritter
- Soup: Fiddlehead Soup
- Side Dish: Simple Power Salad
- Main Dish: Golden Egg and Tomato
- Drink: Apple Juice
- Dessert: Chocolate Bread
Crow
- Soup: Seafood Soup
- Side Dish: Pan-Seared Salmon
- Main Dish: Spicy Eel
- Drink: Nut Tea
- Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls
King
- Soup: Turkey Beet Soup
- Side Dish: Roasted Drumstick with Veggies
- Main Dish: Roast Suckling Pig
- Drink: Fruit Punch
- Dessert: Apple Cake
Meryl
- Soup: Small Sesame Rice Dumplings
- Side Dish: Boiled Scallops
- Main Dish: Steamed Crab
- Drink: Nut Tea
- Dessert: Fruit Cake
Shiro
- Soup: Steamed Egg with Sea Urchin
- Side Dish: Pan-Seared Salmon
- Main Dish: Steamed Crab
- Drink: Nut Tea
- Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls
Bai Ling
- Soup: Small Sesame Rice Dumplings
- Side Dish: Fiddlehead Pie
- Main Dish: Truffled Fried Rice
- Drink: Nut Tea
- Dessert: Gingerbread
Echo
- Soup: Breakfast Cereal
- Side Dish: Crispy Grilled Fish
- Main Dish: Sizzling Meat
- Drink: Apple Juice
- Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls
Ene
- Soup: Small Sesame Rice Dumplings
- Side Dish: Roasted Drumstick with Veggies
- Main Dish: Braised Turkey with Apples
- Drink: Cocoa Milk
- Dessert: Apple Cake
Huma
- Soup: Snow Lotus Soup
- Side Dish: Lettuce Salad
- Main Dish: Caterpillar Fungus Noodles
- Drink: Snow Azalea Tea
- Dessert: Purple Yam Pie