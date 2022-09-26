All Aida Cafe Recipes and Food Preferences in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy, you get to run your own restaurant. In the new limited-time event, you are put in charge of running Aida Cafe, where you will need to handle the day-to-day operations of the business and serve your customers their favorite dishes. Balancing your daily questing and handling Aida Cafe during this event may prove to be challenging.

The addition of Aida Cafe also brings in new food items never seen before in the game, along with new recipes that utilize these ingredients.

Before we get to everything related to making all of these dishes, old and new, we will need to know the ingredients that go into making them. Most of the ingredients used in these dishes are easy to acquire, so it should not be much trouble to start making all of the new dishes.

All Aida Cafe Ingredients in Tower of Fantasy

As mentioned earlier, the ingredients to make these dishes are quite easy to acquire. There are a total of seven different ingredients to collect and they can be found in various ways. Some of them come from plants while others drop from animals. The rest of them can be acquired from defeated enemies as well.

Here are all of the ingredients used in recipes in Tower of Fantasy.

Salmon: Salmon is a super rare ingredient. It can be found as a random drop after defeating Sobek. Salmon can also be acquired by capturing Lake Bass in Crown and around Southern Naa Fjords.

Turkey: Turkey is a super rare ingredient. It can be found as a random drop by defeating large Hyenas around Astra.

Wild Boar Meat: Wild Boar Meat is a super rare ingredient. It can be found as a random drop by hunting Wild Boars around Astra.

Apple: Apple is a super rare ingredient. It can be found by gathering fallen fruit near Omnium Tower in Astra. They can also be gathered from fallen fruits near Spacerift: Signal Station Ruins in Banges.

Grapes: Grapes are a super rare ingredient. They can be found as random drops by defeating Ravagers on Raincaller Island in Navia.

Sesame: Sesame is a super rare ingredient. It can be found by gathering Brown Rice on Raincaller Island in Navia.

Sugar Cube: Sugar Cube is a super rare ingredient. It can be found as a random drop by defeating Heirs of Aida near The Lumina in Crown.

Once you gather all the ingredients, preferably multiple amounts of each, it is time to start working on the recipes for your customers.

All Aida Cafe Recipes in Tower of Fantasy

Image via Hotta Studios

There are a total of 10 different recipes in the Aida Cafe event that you can cook. Each of these recipes will be required to create their respective dishes and served to customers. Depending on the Simulacrum, each customer will have different tastes and will want different dishes.

As such, these are all of the meals you can create using their recipes.

Apple Cake

Apple

Brown Rice

Grape

Poultry Egg

Roast Suckling Pig

Honey

Lettuce

Sugar

Wild Boar Meat

Roasted Drumsticks with Veggies

Lettuce

Mushroom

Turkey

Braised Turkey with Apples

Apple

Broccoli

Potato

Turkey

Small Sesame Rice Dumplings

Brown Rice

Mushroom

Sesame

Fruit Punch

Apple

Balloon Fruit

Carbonated Water

Grapes

Pan-Fried Salmon

Honey

Lettuce

Salmon

Gingerbread

Brown Rice

Honey

Sugar

Apple Juice

Apple

Carbonated Water

Sugar

Turkey Beet Soup

Mushroom

Potato

Turkey

As shown above, the meals all require a combination of the Super Rare ingredients and some of the more common ingredients that can be found easily. After you cook the meals you need, you will need to know which meals can be served to which character based on their food preferences.

All Aida Cafe Food Preferences in Tower of Fantasy

Image via Hotta Studios

All of the characters involved in the Aida Cafe event have their own food preferences and you will have to make several dishes to fulfill their wants. There are a total of 16 different characters that will require different dishes if you wish to fully satisfy them.

The dishes can be divided into five categories: Soup, Side Dish, Main Dish, Drink, and Dessert. If you match up all of these dishes to the food preferences of the character, you will get the most points during this event.

Here are all of the characters and their preferred meals.

Tsubasa

Soup: Turkey Beet Soup

Turkey Beet Soup Side Dish: Barnacle Stew

Barnacle Stew Main Dish: Roast Suckling Pig

Roast Suckling Pig Drink: Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch Dessert: Chocolate Bread

Pepper

Soup: Breakfast Cereal

Breakfast Cereal Side Dish: Roasted Drumstick with Veggies

Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Main Dish: Braised Turkey with Apples

Braised Turkey with Apples Drink: Nut Tea

Nut Tea Dessert: Fruit Cake

Claudia

Soup: Sea Crab Soup

Sea Crab Soup Side Dish: Roasted Drumstick with Veggies

Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Main Dish: Roast Suckling Pig

Roast Suckling Pig Drink: Honeyed Fruit Juice

Honeyed Fruit Juice Dessert: Apple Cake

Hilda

Soup: Small Sesame Rice Dumplings

Small Sesame Rice Dumplings Side Dish: Pan-Seared Salmon

Pan-Seared Salmon Main Dish: Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken Drink: Honeyed Fruit Juice

Honeyed Fruit Juice Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls

Samir

Soup: Sea Crab Soup

Sea Crab Soup Side Dish: Roasted Drumstick with Veggies

Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Main Dish: Roast Suckling Pig

Roast Suckling Pig Drink: Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch Dessert: Gingerbread

Zero

Soup: Turkey Beet Soup

Turkey Beet Soup Side Dish: Roasted Drumstick with Veggies

Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Main Dish: Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken Drink: Iced Strawberry Soda

Iced Strawberry Soda Dessert: Apple Cake

Cobalt-B

Soup: Eel and Mushroom Soup

Eel and Mushroom Soup Side Dish: Fries

Fries Main Dish: Spicy Burger

Spicy Burger Drink: Thundercloud Blueberry Soda

Thundercloud Blueberry Soda Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls

Cocoritter

Soup: Fiddlehead Soup

Fiddlehead Soup Side Dish: Simple Power Salad

Simple Power Salad Main Dish: Golden Egg and Tomato

Golden Egg and Tomato Drink: Apple Juice

Apple Juice Dessert: Chocolate Bread

Crow

Soup: Seafood Soup

Seafood Soup Side Dish: Pan-Seared Salmon

Pan-Seared Salmon Main Dish: Spicy Eel

Spicy Eel Drink: Nut Tea

Nut Tea Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls

King

Soup: Turkey Beet Soup

Turkey Beet Soup Side Dish: Roasted Drumstick with Veggies

Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Main Dish: Roast Suckling Pig

Roast Suckling Pig Drink: Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch Dessert: Apple Cake

Meryl

Soup: Small Sesame Rice Dumplings

Small Sesame Rice Dumplings Side Dish: Boiled Scallops

Boiled Scallops Main Dish: Steamed Crab

Steamed Crab Drink: Nut Tea

Nut Tea Dessert: Fruit Cake

Shiro

Soup: Steamed Egg with Sea Urchin

Steamed Egg with Sea Urchin Side Dish: Pan-Seared Salmon

Pan-Seared Salmon Main Dish: Steamed Crab

Steamed Crab Drink: Nut Tea

Nut Tea Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls

Bai Ling

Soup: Small Sesame Rice Dumplings

Small Sesame Rice Dumplings Side Dish: Fiddlehead Pie

Fiddlehead Pie Main Dish: Truffled Fried Rice

Truffled Fried Rice Drink: Nut Tea

Nut Tea Dessert: Gingerbread

Echo

Soup: Breakfast Cereal

Breakfast Cereal Side Dish: Crispy Grilled Fish

Crispy Grilled Fish Main Dish: Sizzling Meat

Sizzling Meat Drink: Apple Juice

Apple Juice Dessert: Caviar Potato Balls

Ene

Soup: Small Sesame Rice Dumplings

Small Sesame Rice Dumplings Side Dish: Roasted Drumstick with Veggies

Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Main Dish: Braised Turkey with Apples

Braised Turkey with Apples Drink: Cocoa Milk

Cocoa Milk Dessert: Apple Cake

