Tower of Fantasy update introduces new banner character, limited-time event

Tower of Fantasy, Hotta Studios’ anime, open-world RPG, took the gaming world by storm when it was released in August thanks to its wide variety of gameplay elements, with its gacha system topping it all. Now, another character is set to arrive in the game, as well as a major update that will provide more options for players in terms of explorations and possible new features.

On Oct. 6, the new banner character, Cobalt-B, will debut in Tower of Fantasy. Players will know her as the story’s character who creates vehicles and weapons. But Cobalt-B is more than that because she could potentially be the main threat as a Fire-type Simulacra alongside her Flaming Revolver weapon.

“A mechanical engineer on the Hykros weapon development team, Cobalt-B has an innate instinct for creating highly effective weapons which she tests on unsuspecting Hyena members,” a press release about Cobalt-B reads.

Also, a new limited-time event in Tower of Fantasy will begin today, Sept. 27, and will run until Oct. 12. Called the Vera Orienteering Limited-Time Event, players may be able to do a handful of challenges which could be unlocked all throughout the duration of the event. Completing these challenges will then reward players with different prizes, such as some in-game resources which can be used to pull for the limited and standard weapon banners.

To participate in the limited-time event, players should complete the “Ecological Station Intruders” challenge in the main story to unlock the Rewards page. Once you are able to achieve this requirement, you may then take part in the said event.

The Vera Orienteering Limited-Time Event is comprised of three phases. The first phase, known as the Entrusted Investigation event, will begin once the update goes live today. Here, players will be tasked to open password chests and defeat the Hyenas in the Overworld. Accomplishing these challenges will reward players with warp energy cells which can be exchanged for Proof of Contribution. These Proofs of Contribution could then be exchanged for various rewards from the store, such as red nucleus, energy dust crystal, special vouchers, and more

As for the remaining two phases of the Vera Orienteering Limited-Time Event, phase two (Cleaning Agreement) and phase three (Cleaner Contract) will begin on Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, respectively.

You can visit the official website of the event to know more. Also, you can check out the sneak peek video of the upcoming Vera update below, which will introduce a new planet players can explore in Tower of Fantasy.