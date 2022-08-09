The launch of Tower of Fantasy, a game by Hotta Studios and Perfect World Games, is almost upon us. It is one of the most highly anticipated games in recent times with over three million pre-registers over Android, iOS, and PC. The game drew a lot of attention initially for being similar to Genshin Impact in its presentation and Cyberpunk 2077 in its environment.

While being so much more than that, Tower of Fantasy is also a gacha game. This means that it will take a certain amount of luck for players to acquire the characters they want to start off with. While most characters in the game are strong in their own right, there are definitely some of them who start off with more power than the rest.

How to re-roll in Tower of Fantasy

While re-rolling is a common strategy in gacha games, the process can be exceedingly time-consuming in Tower of Fantasy. As such, we recommend re-rolling as a last resort option if you don’t get the characters you want to start off with. This is because unlike most gacha games, Tower of Fantasy is pretty generous with its gacha system and you should eventually get the character you want down the line.

But sometimes re-rolling can become an absolute necessity. If you find yourself caught in one of those moments, this is what you can do.

Start by creating an account by using an email ID to register first.

After creating the account, go through the prologue of the game till you start the tutorials.

There are a few tutorials to get through, some of which can take longer than the others.

After completing the tutorials, head straight to the Astra Omnium Tower and talk to the Scrapper.

Initiate the Ecological Station Intruders mission and defeat the enemies required.

Head back to the Scrapper for your reward: five Black Nucleus and 10 Gold Nucleus.

After getting these rewards, use them to receive all of the characters and weapons you can until they are all spent. If you get the character or weapon you wish, there will be no need to re-roll. But if not, you will have to create another account using another email ID and go through all of the above steps again, all of which takes about 30 minutes in total. And this is a generous duration given after skipping all of the cutscenes.

Characters to re-roll for

Image via Hotta Games

As mentioned earlier, not all characters start off great. This means that if you get any of these characters, you will be set for the early stages of the game.

S-tier: King, Samir, Tsubasa

King, Samir, Tsubasa A-tier: Cocoritter, Meryl

Cocoritter, Meryl B-tier: Crow, Shiro, Zero

While each of these individual characters varies in starting power, they are all great starting choices and we recommend saving the re-rolling if you do not get any of these characters. Tower of Fantasy‘s generous gacha system will allow you to get most of these characters down the road eventually.