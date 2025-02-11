The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies expansion pack release countdown: Exact start time and date

The first pack of 2025 for The Sims 4 has been revealed and isn’t too far off from being released. This is the Businesses & Hobbies expansion pack, and if you’re eager to start playing it, you need to know exactly when it will be released.

Expansion packs are the largest DLC packs for The Sims 4, offering loads of new content to explore. To ensure you’re ready to play as soon as it’s available, here’s the exact time and date when The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies will be released.

Multi-functional lots are going to be a game changer. Image via EA

An exact launch time hasn’t been shared yet, but based on the release time of past expansion packs like Life & Death and For Rent, The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies is expected to launch on March 6 at 12pm CT. This is the precise time most past packs have been released, so as long as everything stays on schedule, it should be the time this one goes live, too.

Our countdown is set to this exact release time, so you can return here to check how far away the expansion pack launch is leading up to its release. We also have the precise Businesses & Hobbies release time listed in major time zones if you want to know exactly when you can expect to start playing.

The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies countdown

PT: 10am on July 25

10am on July 25 CT: 12pm on July 25

12pm on July 25 ET: 1pm on July 25

1pm on July 25 BST: 7pm on July 25

7pm on July 25 CEST: 8pm on July 2

8pm on July 2 JST: 3am on July 26

3am on July 26 AEST: 4am on July 26

What’s included in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies expansion pack?

The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies expansion pack primarily focuses on implementing a small business system that allows you to create any business you want. This feature is majorly cross-pack compatible, which means you can likely create anything you can think of as long as you have a pack that includes the features you’re after.

With the Cats and Dogs expansion pack, you can make a pet café, with the Laundry Day stuff pack, you can craft a laundromat, with the Get Famous expansion pack you can teach an acting class, with the Spa Day game pack you can run your own spa, and so much more. For just about any idea you have, you can likely find a way to make it work with this pack.

There’s a lot of customization in the small business system. Image via EA

Instead of just building these lots and pretending they function as desired, the Businesses & Hobbies expansion pack actually allows you to fully run and make Simoleons off of any type of business you make. You can choose exactly what type of activities are included in your business to dedicate one specific focus or mix and match between multiple if you want to have more than one business on the same lot. With the ticket kiosk item, you can also freely choose how Sims are charged at your small business, whether it be a one-time free when they first arrive or an hourly rate.

Multi-functional lots are perhaps the biggest addition arriving with this expansion pack. This feature allows you to live on the same lot where you run your business. The system that goes with this works pretty similarly to For Rent, so if you have experience creating multiple units on the same lot, you have a good idea of how this will function. You can assign designed areas for both spaces, specify residential areas only, mark certain areas for business, and even assign rooms that can solely be accessed by employees who work for your business.

The world of Nordhaven is exclusive to this pack and is a large new area you can explore. This world has two neighborhoods, Gammelvik and Iverstad, plus 12 lots you can build on, live on, or travel to. Nordhaven is inspired by Scandinavia with houses and a general environment very reminiscent of what you can find in this region.

Two new skills, tattooing and pottery, are the main focuses of this expansion pack. With the tattooing skill, you can run your own tattoo parlor and give other Sims pre-made, dedicated, or custom designs. The tattoo system is also getting a makeover with the paint mode feature from Cats and Dogs being implemented into tattooing so you can freely draw on Sims to create something truly unique. To accommodate this feature, the gallery is getting an update so you can upload your custom designs for other players to use or download other players’ creations.

Tattooing seems like a really fun skill to build and master. Image via EA

With pottery, you can fully create and design decorative or functional items. If you want to add functional items to your home, you can make tea sets, planters, and incense burners. If you just want to craft some special decorations, you can opt for simple designs like various pots of different sizes. Regardless of what you choose to make, you have plenty of options for painting it with unique designs and colors.

There’s a lot to look forward to in this expansion pack, and if you’re not sure what to do while you wait for it to be released, consider working on the limited-time Blast from the Past event. This special event won’t be around forever, so if you hope to claim its exclusive rewards, it’s best to finish it before the expansion pack arrives. This means you need to finish important event quests like finding the special Time Capsule, refreshing your memory in The Sims archives, finding Emit Relevart, and pondering time travel.

